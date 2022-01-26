Percy Jackson and the Olympians lands a series on Disney+

FANS of Rick Riordan’s Percy Jackson and the Olympians book series are finally getting a television series they’ve longed for on Disney Plus.

Team Percy has been granted the green light by the streaming company after nearly two years of waiting.

With casting currently underway, Riordan further revealed that he will be co-writing the pilot episode with Jon Steinberg and James Bobin as the pilot director.

On the other hand, Disney Plus has emphasised that the series will be a faithful adaptation, while dubbing it as an epic adventure series.

“With Rick Riordan, Jon Steinberg and Dan Shotz leading our creative team, we’re deep into creating a compelling TV series worthy of the heroic mythological characters that millions of Percy Jackson readers know are well-worth caring about, and we’re eager to invite Disney+ audiences into stories that are true to the blockbuster franchise and full of anticipation, humour, surprise, and mystery,” said Ayo Davis, president of Disney Branded Television.

The live-action series centres on the fantastical story of the titular 12-year-old modern demigod, who’s finally coming to terms with his newly discovered supernatural powers after the sky god Zeus accuses him of stealing the master lightning bolt. Percy now has to travel across America to search for the master lightning bolt and return the order to Olympus.

However, no further details are revealed so fans will have to wait a bit longer for the official casts and premiere date. There were two film adaptations released in 2010 and 2013, starring Logan Lerman as the eponymous character.