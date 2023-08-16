Perfect for the entire family

THE highly anticipated 6th annual Parents’ Choice Awards (PCA) took place in a splendid event, honouring outstanding brands in Malaysia that consistently excel in providing products and services for parents and children.
Organised by Parenthood Magazine, the Parents’ Choice Awards 2023 brought together distinguished local and international brands, all striving to be recognised as leaders in their respective categories.
Earlier this year, readers of Parenthood Magazine voted for various product and service categories. This year’s awards included categories like Best Footwear Brand for Kids, Best Family Board Game, Best Edutainment Park, Best Shopping Mall for Families and more.
Parenthood Media Network Managing director, Teresa Chin, emphasised that in a rapidly changing world, making the right choices for our children can be challenging. She expressed the organisation’s goal to assist parents by offering solutions without compromise and simplifying tough decisions.
PCA remain a trusted standard for quality in Malaysia, aiding families in making well-informed choices as they nurture and grow with their children.
This year’s PCA honoured exceptional brands, including Lego for Best Toy Brand, Vicks Vaporub for Best Topical Ointment, Skechers for Best Footwear Brand for Kids, Monopoly for Best Family Board Game, Play-Doh for Best Clay Craft Brand, Enfagrow A+ Mindpro for Best Growing Up Milk, and Follow Me for Best Anti-Bacterial Body Wash, and more.
Service categories recognised Genting Skyworlds Theme Park as Best Outdoor Family Attraction, IOI City Farm as Best Indoor Farm Park, Nextgen Theme Park as Best Edutainment Park, Sunway Medical Centre as Best Cancer Centre, Pavilion Bukit Jalil as Best Shopping Mall for Families, TMC Fertility & Women’s Specialist Centre as Best Fertility Centre and REAL Kids for Best Early Childhood Programme.
A comprehensive list of award winners can be found on the official PCA website at parenthood.my.