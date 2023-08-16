Perfect for the entire family

THE highly anticipated 6th annual Parents’ Choice Awards (PCA) took place in a splendid event, honouring outstanding brands in Malaysia that consistently excel in providing products and services for parents and children. Organised by Parenthood Magazine, the Parents’ Choice Awards 2023 brought together distinguished local and international brands, all striving to be recognised as leaders in their respective categories.

Earlier this year, readers of Parenthood Magazine voted for various product and service categories. This year’s awards included categories like Best Footwear Brand for Kids, Best Family Board Game, Best Edutainment Park, Best Shopping Mall for Families and more. Parenthood Media Network Managing director, Teresa Chin, emphasised that in a rapidly changing world, making the right choices for our children can be challenging. She expressed the organisation’s goal to assist parents by offering solutions without compromise and simplifying tough decisions. PCA remain a trusted standard for quality in Malaysia, aiding families in making well-informed choices as they nurture and grow with their children.