Perfect for the ‘gram

Time to light up your Instagram feed with these seven gorgeous destinations in Selangor

THE last few years have been difficult for all of us. Given everything that has transpired, it’s normal to need a well-deserved holiday to recharge. While familiar popular places are always enjoyable, I believe it is time for us to begin exploring destinations that are often overlooked, don’t you? For most Selangorians’, their first thought when considering a weekend trip is to travel out of state. It’s a shame, because there are just as many beautiful options right around the corner. Selangor is also home to some of the country’s most underrated Instagram locations! Here are seven places to visit for a relaxing weekend.

BookXcess BookXcess Setia Alam is modelled after Seoul’s famed Starfield Library. This atmospheric bookshop is located in Setia Alam and is one of Malaysia’s most Instagrammable book shops! This destination is a must-see for the country’s bibliophiles. BookXcess, which is located underground, is billed as Malaysia’s first book tunnel concept bookstore. Climbing down a circular staircase that leaves the outer world behind and opens into an ambient hallway of amazing literature is the only way to get into this bookstore. The spiral tower is conspicuous, with a towering circular bookshelf at the entryway and a mini-maze built entirely of bookshelves, and it drags you down a rabbit hole into a wonderland of books. It’s so beautiful that anyone would fall in love with it! And of course, while you’re here, don’t forget to grace your timeline with awesome pictures. Address: SB-1, Sunsuria Forum, No.1, Jalan Setia Dagang AL U13/AL, Seksyen U13, Setia Alam, Selangor

Elmina Valley Park Selangor also contains a few hidden treasures that only locals are aware of. Elmina Valley Park in Shah Alam is one such location. Beautiful architecture may be seen in this leisure park. In short, it is a large recreational park that also serves as an excellent location for a day of shooting. The lovely colourful rainbow walkway and the brilliant red Elmina Iconic Bridge are, of course, the two most popular photo places. Apart from filling your Instagram feed with beautiful pictures, you may also spend some time here resting away from the city. Perfect for a quick visit, the park offers a variety of sports such as running and cycling, as well as an ambient lake from where you can witness one of the most stunning sunset views within the city! Address: Elmina Valley 3, 176, Jln Metafasa U16/3, Shah Alam, Selangor

Sky Mirror Sky Mirror, named for its mirror-like reflection of the sky, is a mystery island that only appears for a few days every month. Sky Mirror has been bringing both local and international tourists to Kuala Selangor, increasing traffic and elevating the city’s status as a tourist destination in Selangor. Depending on the tide, travellers would need to take a 30 to 45-minute boat ride from Kuala Selangor to Sky Mirror. The unmatched splendour of Sky Mirror will steal your breath away the instant you step onto it. For the greatest photos, make sure to arrive right before sunset. The jetty itself is Instagram-worthy place. Since the water rises in the evening, it is only open from 7.30am to 10.30am. Address: Jeti Sky Mirror, Jalan Sultan Mahmud, Kuala Selangor, Selangor

Selangor-Japan Friendship Garden Gardens and parks are places where we go to unwind in the midst of nature and get away from the monotony of our everyday life indoors. With many of these locations now offering beautiful photo spots, nature lovers are spending more time there enjoying the sunlight. The Selangor-Japan Friendship Garden (also known as Taman Persahabatan Selangor Jepun) is located close to Dataran Kemerdekaan in Shah Alam and will transport you straight to Japan! This Japanese-inspired park is the size of three football fields and features five picturesque zones, including the Zen Garden, Maze Pond, Torii Gateway, and reflexology garden. Those who are unable to travel overseas can at least indulge themselves with a few snaps of familiar Japanese cultural elements, without having to get on a plane. This is a nice area to unwind and snap photographs! The park is open every day from 10am to 7pm and admission is free. Address: Persiaran Bandar Raya, Seksyen 14, 40000 Shah Alam, Selangor

Sekinchan Paddy Field Sekinchan is well-known for its vast paddy fields, and many visitors come to take pictures of the open greenery against the stunning blue sky. The ideal angles for capturing a picture-perfect moment are dynamic and broad views. The paddy field in this area is frequently utilised for picture shoots and movies. There is a fruit valley in the Sekinchan area, and one of its most recognised features is the Mango farm. Sekinchan is particularly well-known for its fresh and grilled fish and of course, seafood! Address: Jalan Tali Air, Sekinchan, Selangor

I-City Use your camera to its best potential here. I-City Shah Alam, which was named one of CNN’s top 25 most colourful locations in the world, has a lot of environmentally friendly LED lights that look like maple trees and pine trees, transforming the park into a colourful wonderland. People who are skilled in taking images in low light are encouraged to visit I-City Shah Alam. This family-friendly theme park has a variety of attractions to keep you entertained during your visit. SnoWalk, Trick Art Museum, Water World, Red Carpet, Space Mission, and House of Horror are among the attractions. SnoWalk is an igloo dwelling with a temperature of less than 5 degrees Celsius. The Trick Art Museum is a 3D artwork that will have you posing in an unusual manner. Water World is a water theme park with a few amazing water slides. Address: I-City, Seksyen 7, Shah Alam, Selangor.