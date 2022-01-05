Perks of travelling solo!

The thought of travelling along can be a daunting one, but if you keep a few simple rules in mind, it should be a fun and safe experience

TRAVELLING alone is unique. Solo travelers are offered an experience that is unparalleled and worth the risk. One of the best ways to explore all your potential strengths, weaknesses and opportunities in life is to travel alone. However, at times, it’s the terrifying feeling of not knowing what to do, sometimes it’s the loneliness that comes with it after you are on the road for several weeks. These feelings can actually take a toll if not carefully balanced. Travelling alone is something that everyone should do at least once in life in order to overcome all these problems. Gain confidence One of the risks of travelling the alone is making a big mistake and then facing the consequences when no one is able to help you out. It can be frightening to know that any decision you make can go wrong. When you are weary, hungry or afraid, our logic can be impaired. That means you can lose money, miss a train, bus or plane, or be left with no place to sleep for the night. Sometimes it can even lead to dangerous situations. But here’s a surprising fact. When you are alone, you will quickly realise your ability to handle these things. You learn to trust your instincts when communicating with strangers. You will find that you are far more resourceful than you think and confident enough to handle difficult situations. Taste of freedom Travelling alone can be very comfortable because you can do exactly what you want, when you want. The freedom to go wherever you want and do whatever you want is more than a little intoxicating. You can change the plan as many times as you like, or you can have no plan at all. It all depends on you and you do not need anyone’s opinion about it. You get to take control of everything without needing to meet anyone’s expectations.

Make new Friends Another benefit of exploring new places on your own is the opportunity to form relationships with new people. Whether you plan to stay in a hostel, volunteer for an event, or meet people while travelling to a new place, it’s easier to connect with people. If you’re in a small group, especially if you’re alone, whether on the plane, in line at a restaurant, or at your local convenience store, you will be chatting with people everywhere. To some people, chatting with strangers and getting to know them while travelling alone can seem more difficult than learning to skydive! In general, if you have trouble communicating with people, all you need to do to start a conversation is learn how to ask questions. Awareness of surroundings If you don’t focus on the people you are with, all you have to do is focus entirely on the place. By walking alone, you can learn more about your destination. If you are travelling alone, you will be far more aware of what is happening around you and have a better understanding of your surroundings, resulting in a richer and ultimately more rewarding travel experience. These moments when you look out the window of a bus or train and think about the details of the scenery passing by are moments you might miss if you are talking with your friends. Get you out of your comfort zone Travelling to unknown places and destinations will force you to learn to depend on yourself in difficult times. Away from the comfort of your home, you will face many different challenges that can test your patience level. Only by taking the challenge and putting yourself out there, can you gain an opportunity to explore this beautiful planet and discover many new and interesting places. It can be difficult to explain where you are going to the locals, however all of these experiences will test your ability to overcome obstacles, and help you grow as an individual. Of course, travelling with family, friends and loved ones can be great, but travelling alone will give you more room to grow both as a traveller and as a person.