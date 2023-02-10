Pets in pop culture

Seven iconic animals from movies and TV shows

IN the realm of entertainment, pets have often played an integral role in shaping the narratives of movies and TV shows. These beloved animal characters bring joy, laughter, and sometimes even tears to audiences worldwide. From loyal companions to quirky sidekicks, pets have left an indelible mark on pop culture. Let us explore seven iconic animals from the world of movies and television whose memorable moments have earned them a special place in our hearts. Toto, The Wizard of Oz (1939) While not a pet in the traditional sense, Toto, Dorothy’s faithful Terrier, became an unforgettable companion in the classic film The Wizard of Oz. Toto’s pivotal role in the story helped audiences connect with Dorothy and added depth to the magical journey. Toto’s presence reminds us that even in a fantastical world, the bond between a person and their pet remains a powerful and enduring force.

Garfield (1978–present) Garfield the lasagna-loving, Monday-hating orange tabby cat, has been gracing comic strips and animated series for decades. Created by Jim Davis, this feline’s witty sarcasm and humorous antics have entertained generations. Garfield’s popularity paved the way for his own TV shows, merchandise, and even a couple of live-action/CGI movies. His enduring appeal lies in his relatable personality and his ability to find humour in the everyday aspects of life.

Scooby-Doo (1969-1970) The Great Dane with a penchant for solving mysteries (and consuming Scooby Snacks), has been a beloved animated character for over 50 years. Alongside his friends from Mystery Inc, Scooby-Doo has captivated audiences with his comical fear of the unknown and his insatiable appetite. This iconic dog has not only solved countless mysteries but also taught us that courage can be found in the most unexpected places.

Dory: Finding Nemo (2003) and Finding Dory (2016) Dory, the forgetful but endearing Royal Blue Tang fish, swam her way into our hearts in Disney-Pixar’s Finding Nemo and later in her own sequel, Finding Dory. Voiced by Ellen DeGeneres, Dory’s relentless optimism and humorous one-liners added depth to these animated underwater adventures. Dory’s journey reminds us of the power of friendship and perseverance, even in the face of daunting challenges.

Brian Griffin: Family Guy (1999–present) In the animated TV series Family Guy, Brian Griffin is not your typical pet. He is a martini-drinking, intelligent and articulate anthropomorphic dog who serves as the voice of reason in a chaotic household. Brian’s witty banter and complex character make him a standout in the world of animated sitcoms, showcasing the potential for pets to be more than just companions — they can be integral members of the family.

Hooch, Turner & Hooch (1989) In the buddy cop comedy film Turner & Hooch, Tom Hanks’ character, Scott Turner, teams up with a slobbery French Mastiff named Hooch to solve a murder case. Hooch’s drooling antics and unbridled enthusiasm provided comedic relief while also highlighting the deep bond that can form between humans and their pets. This film reminds us that sometimes the most unlikely partnerships can lead to the most heartwarming friendships.