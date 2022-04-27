Picking up the pieces

This touching movie depicts the emotional turmoil of a teenager who is struggling with death of her sister

THIS is a simple but sweet story about Lennie Walker (played by Grace Kaufman), who is grieving the loss of her sister, and her journey on the road to self-discovery. In The Sky Is Everywhere, which streams on AppleTV+, Lennie had always been by the side of her sister Bailey (Havana Rose Liu) due to their shared passions. Bailey often took the lead while Lennie followed her, however, time stopped for Lennie after Bailey’s sudden death due to arrhythmia (the same disease that killed their mother). Bailey’s passing had a big impact on Lennie’s life, as she found it hard to live on her own as she had lost the one person whom she felt understood her the most.

Lennie, a clarinet player, loses interest to play music but feels connected to Bailey’s boyfriend, Toby (Pico Alexander), who is also grieving. One day, the two teens end up kissing each other. Meanwhile, Lennie meets a new guy in school, a guitarist named Joe (Jacques Colimon), and begins developing feelings for him. She ends up being caught in the middle between the two boys. This movie is adapted from a 2010 book of the same name by Jandy Nelson, and focuses on the struggles of young Lennie. The pretty and sweet-looking Kaufman showcases a good performance and moves us with her acting, especially when her character struggles with accepting her sister’s death. Some scenes are touching, especially where Lennie refuses to let go of Bailey’s stuff. In another scene, it is heartbreaking to watch her cry while speaking about her dead sister lying in a coffin.