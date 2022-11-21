Pierce Brosnan’s sons recognise ‘benefits’ of nepotism

LAST week, several fashion models spoke out about the practice of inviting ‘nepo babies’ to walk the runways, with several singling out children of famous celebrities for “stealing jobs” from other models who have to work from the ground up.

Among the so-called ‘nepo babies’ who were singled out was Lily-Rose Depp, who called the issue “weird” and rejected the idea that her famous parents helped her in her career, and immediately faced backlash from prominent fashion models for her “callous” comments.

More recently, Dylan and Paris Brosnan, sons of British actor and Black Adam star Pierce Brosnan, gave their own thoughts about the issue.

Both young men, aged 25 and 21 respectively, got candid about nepotism as they admitted they’re “very lucky” having the elder Brosnan as their father.

Speaking to E! News, Paris said: “I think we need to just be grateful for our blessings.”

He has hit the runway as a budding model in recent years, in addition to his work as a filmmaker trying to make a difference.

The two have not denied that their celebrity name may have given them an advantage, but are determined to pave their own way in the entertainment industry.

“It’s always gonna be there and we got to recognise it. At the end of the day, we’re just grateful to be here,“ Paris said, adding: “Dylan’s an amazing musician and I’m painting right now, so we’re figuring it out. Taking it day by day.”

Paris, who also worked as an assistant last year on his father’s foray into the DCEU superhero franchise Black Adam, admitted he’s not sure if he wants to follow in his dad’s footsteps.

“You can’t put half effort into something like that. You have to go all in,“ Paris explained. “I think having Dad help us, it’d be a little intimidating, but he’s also the best coach we could ask for if he wanted to do it!”