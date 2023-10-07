Pink confused at ashes thrown on stage

AT one of Pink’s recent shows at BST Hyde Park in London, a fan threw a clear plastic bag of powdered substances on stage, and after careful inspection, it turned out to be their deceased mother’s ashes.

Pink was steadily performing her hit Just Like a Pill when the incident happened. Providing more context, in a video shared on Twitter by an attendee, she received the bag and picked it up, holding only the corner. “Is this your mom?” the talented singer-songwriter asked the crowd member, who seemed to confirm her worries.

In confusion, Pink slowly placed the bag on stage. “I don’t know how I feel about this,“ she said.

On a more positive note, Pink is currently in the middle of her Summer Carnival 2023 Tour, which will continue on its European leg until 16 July. Afterwards, she will then go through North America for a series of shows starting from 28 July 28 to October 9 before heading back to the UK and Europe for her Trustfall Tour until November 19.

At the end of it, she will wrap up the Summer Carnival 2023 Tour with continuous concerts in Australia and New Zealand, predicted to happen early next year.