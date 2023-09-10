Pink strength

Empowering women one ribbon at a time

THE Estee Lauder Companies (ELC) has launched its 2023 Breast Cancer Campaign. For over three decades, The Estee Lauder Companies’ Breast Cancer Campaign has been dedicated to the noble cause of working towards a world free from breast cancer. This October, as we observe Breast Cancer Awareness month, ELC is taking a significant step by initiating a campaign to support the global breast cancer community. This campaign holds a special place in ELC’s corporate social impact efforts, as it stands as its largest programme dedicated to making a positive difference. It serves as a cornerstone of the company’s investments in advancing women’s rights, health, and education. Through the Breast Cancer Campaign, ELC has also been a consistent supporter of women in the fields of science, research and medicine by providing funding for numerous grants and programmes worldwide, thereby creating opportunities for women in STEM. Founded in 1992 by Evelyn H Lauder, the campaign took its first step with the introduction of the iconic pink ribbon. At a time when breast cancer was largely shrouded in silence, Evelyn and ELC recognised an opportunity to raise awareness about the disease and challenge stigmas associated with women’s health.

This initiative sparked a global movement, all driven by the campaign’s mission to work towards a world where breast cancer is eradicated. In honour of the campaign’s 30th anniversary in 2022, ELCCF made a substantial commitment to donate US$15 million (RM71 million) over five years to BCRF, with the aim of furthering research to reduce breast cancer disparities and improve outcomes. This ground-breaking research will explore the intersection of social determinants of health, comorbidities and the biology of breast cancer in black women, potentially making a global impact on addressing breast cancer disparities. In 2023, The Breast Cancer Campaign will continue to make a positive impact by supporting over 60 organisations worldwide, aligning with the unique needs of local communities. It will also celebrate the 20th anniversary of The Breast Cancer Campaign in China with special events like illuminating Number one, Bund, Shanghai. Additionally, the campaign aims to address disparities across the entire breast cancer spectrum, provide funding for medical research and fellowships globally, offer medical resources and services, including access to mammograms and screenings for vulnerable groups with limited healthcare access, deliver support through therapy and counselling programmes and host events and gatherings to promote breast health education, featuring key opinion leaders and experts, encouraging individuals everywhere to become advocates for breast health. The Breast Cancer Campaign has already swung into action, engaging a wider audience and actively raising funds for BCRF. They initiated an Instagram call-to-action through @esteelaudercompanies, using the hashtag #TimeToEndBreastCancer.