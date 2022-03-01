Plagiarism accusations hit My Teenage Girl

On Sunday, MBC aired the finale of their reality music series My Teenage Girl. The final contestants went against each other in a final mission to determine which of the members would make it in the debut lineup of the show’s girl group, CLASSy.

However, the episode was not without some controversy. During the show, one team performed the song Sun, which was introduced as an original song produced and written by (G)I-DLE member Soyeon, who is also a mentor on the show.

However, after the track was shared on social media, the song was met with criticism from fans of the K-Pop group ATEEZ. According to ATINYs (ATEEZ’s fan base), the chorus of Sun was extremely similar to ATEEZ’s hit 2019 song Wave.

In particular, after putting the two clips together, fans noticed that not only was the melody and rhythm the same but the signature “Oh Oh” used in Wave was also heard in Sun.

The next day, both Soyeon and her agency CUBE Entertainment released statements which apologised for the issue. CUBE said that they had reached out to ATEEZ’s agency KQ Entertainment to offer co-writing credit for Sun, however KQ Entertainment declined.

Soyeon said that she had apologised to both Wave’s original composer, as well as to ATEEZ and added “I promise I will be more careful going forward.”