Players paradise

IN an already packed year that is bouncing back from the effects the pandemic have had on the gaming industry, more is yet to come with the remaining five months of 2023.
The first half of the year saw games like Dead Space, Hogwarts Legacy, Resident Evil 4, The Last of Us Part 1, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Street Fighter 6, Diablo IV, and Final Fantasy XVI burning holes through the wallets of gamers.
As we move into the second half of the year, here is another barrage of new games that will be dropping right up until the holiday season.
Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon
Platform: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5
Taking a break from their usual sadistically hard action RPGs that created a genre in and of itself, From Software’s latest output will be the newest entry in the Armored Core mech combat simulator series.
In Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon, players will fight for the future of the ruined planet Rubicon using their customised Armored Core mech.
Featuring endless customisation options through the equipping of parts to customise attack, mobility, and defence, players will be able to fine-tune their mechs to their preferred playstyle as they battle Amored Core pilots from rival factions and megalithic mecha monstrosities.
Fires of Rubicon will release on Aug 25.
Sea of Stars
Platform: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, Windows, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S
Made for fans of old-school role-playing games, the 16-bit game takes inspiration from games like Chrono Trigger, blending traditional and modern gameplay in its turn-based battles and combat system.
Exploration and navigation also adapt modern conventions, using platforming and traversal that isn’t “locked” to a grid.
Sea of Stars will release on Aug 29.
Baldur’s Gate III
Platform: PlayStation 5
Though it was already released on PC (to great acclaim) in early August, Baldur’s Gate III will arrive on the PlayStation 5 early next month.
Featuring a world based on classic Dungeons & Dragons, including the mechanics, Baldur’s Gate III is a massive classic role-playing game that lets players play the game how they want it, from the minute details to the greatest decisions that would result in wild repercussions.
Baldur’s Gate III will release on Sept 6.
Lies of P
Platform: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S
Heavily influenced by From Software’s games, Neowiz Games’ Lies of P is a Souls-like action game.
Inspired by Carlo Collodi’s novel The Adventures of Pinocchio, the game will place players in the shoes of Pinocchio, as the mechanised puppet fights against the abominations in the city of Krat as it looks for Geppetto.
The Lies of P will release on Sep 19.
Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty
Platform: PlayStation 5, Windows, Xbox Series X/S
An expansion to the 2020 game, Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty will have players working alongside Solomon Reed (played by Idris Elba) on an espionage mission. Keanu Reeves will also be reprising his role as Johnny Silverhand in the expansion.
The expansion will contain all the improvements made to the base game since its chaotic launch, and more.
Phantom Liberty will launch on Sep 26.
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
Platform: PlayStation 5
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 will once again place players in control of both Peter Parker and Miles Morales as the webslinging duo faces off against Kraven the Hunter and Venom.
The game will feature a wider array of improvements over the first game, especially in terms of its vertical gameplay by having the Spider-Men “fly”, and combat has been shown to be far more improved with each character having their own “thing” instead of just brawling and webbing.
The game will release on Oct 20.