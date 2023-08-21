Players paradise

IN an already packed year that is bouncing back from the effects the pandemic have had on the gaming industry, more is yet to come with the remaining five months of 2023.

The first half of the year saw games like Dead Space, Hogwarts Legacy, Resident Evil 4, The Last of Us Part 1, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Street Fighter 6, Diablo IV, and Final Fantasy XVI burning holes through the wallets of gamers.

As we move into the second half of the year, here is another barrage of new games that will be dropping right up until the holiday season.

Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon

Platform: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5

Taking a break from their usual sadistically hard action RPGs that created a genre in and of itself, From Software’s latest output will be the newest entry in the Armored Core mech combat simulator series.

In Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon, players will fight for the future of the ruined planet Rubicon using their customised Armored Core mech.

Featuring endless customisation options through the equipping of parts to customise attack, mobility, and defence, players will be able to fine-tune their mechs to their preferred playstyle as they battle Amored Core pilots from rival factions and megalithic mecha monstrosities.

Fires of Rubicon will release on Aug 25.