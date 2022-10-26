Playing brain games

Try these games that may improve your mental focus

OUR daily lives are now completely dependent on our mobile devices. The days of using phones for just haveing conversations are long gone. Playing mobile games is one habit that has grown in popularity on phones. In addition to the intellectual advantages they offer, such as enhanced memory, and mental well-being, brain games may be fun and interesting for people of all ages. This is particularly relevant of games that involve problem-solving and analytical thinking. Elevate With the help of the well-known brain-training app Elevate, you can sharpen your memory, attention, communication, arithmetic, writing, and reading proficiency abilities. If you practise at least two to three times each week, your confidence and other skills will increase. To maximise outcomes, the app offers a customised ‘workout’ regimen. You must input your age and select the areas you wish to focus on when you download the app. In order to train yourself and play games, you must log in every day. You will receive a score and ranking after each exam, which you can use to track your development in the targeted areas and determine where you need to put in more effort. The age of each user determines the level of difficulty.

Sudoku A number placement game that uses short-term memory is Sudoku. A Sudoku problem requires you to think ahead and follow chains of logic. For example, if you put a 6 in one box, the next one must be an 8 and the next one a 4, and so on. Planning in this way enhances focus and short-term memory. Numerous Sudoku problems come in various levels of complexity. So, play the simple games at first until you understand the rules. Chess Chess, the classic game. There is a strong explanation why this game has been played since the sixth century. Chess raises IQ, strengthens memory, and sharpens problem-solving abilities. An enjoyable game of chess is unrivalled. You may play this game for free online. Simply register, then get the rewards. You may practise playing, play against a computer, or play against other users on any online platforms.

Clockwork Brain Unlike traditional brain-training programs, Clockwork Brain opts for a creative throwback aesthetic as opposed to a clean, clinical appearance. Players strive to correctly respond to as many questions as they can within the allocated time in each of the four exercises that make up each session, which are chosen at random. Like many online games, the difficulty rises as you accomplish stages.

Flow Free The puzzle game Flow Free is slow-moving yet extremely addicting. Playing it will make you lose track of time. A puzzle with a square grid is offered to you. Coloured dots are used to fill some grids. The goal of the game is to link the identically coloured dots by connecting them with pipes. Pipes, which may or may not intersect, cover the whole grid. A check mark indicating that the puzzle has been completed will show once a level has been finished. You receive a star for completing a level in the fewest moves possible. To succeed in this game, you must be able to think quickly and solve problems.