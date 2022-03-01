Playing rough

Netflix’s Love and Leashes spice things up with its intimate exploration into the world of BDSM

WHO knew Korean cinema could be so raunchy? The majority of international audiences have only got to know the industry for its romantic tales, gorry sequences, and pretty boys. But now, finally, viewers are getting to relish a new side to Korean life – all thanks to its latest offering, Love and Leashes. Directed by Park Hyun-Jin, the romantic comedy follows office worker, Jung Ji-Wo played by Seohyun, who has feelings for her co-worker Jung Ji-Hoo, portrayed by Lee Jun-Young. Yet, she refuses to confess her feelings to him. Their interaction only begins after Ji-Wo accidentally opens a package that was meant for Ji-Hoo. In it, she finds a dog leash that is intended for S&M. Though Ji-Hoo initially tries to cover it up, he eventually admits and tells her of his fetish. He then doubles down on the revelation by asking her to be his “master”. Surprisingly, she accepts and starts their three-month relationship of dominance and submission. For starters, the movie deserves praise for making the bold move of venturing into a new creative direction. To this date, not many mainstream Korean directors have dared to experiment with this theme. So, kudos to director Park Hyun-Jin for pushing the envelope.

But of course, it is not just his creative exploration that has captured the attention of viewers. In fact, the film’s appeal goes beyond sexy handcuffs and painful whips. Unlike Fifty Shades, Love and Leashes shines through with its take on the politics of power, intimacy and pleasure in an unorthodox relationship. Take, for instance, the relationship dynamic between Seohyun and Jun-Young’s characters. Contrary to Fifty Shades, the dominant figure in the relationship is the female character. Despite her lack of knowledge in S&M, Jun Young’s character is willing to be submissive to her. He even guides her on how to navigate the relationship. Although I do not understand his fetish, it is refreshing to see an ultra-feminine character take charge and explore her desires. And the plot culminates at its peak when she demands more out of the relationship. The next aspect I found intriguing was Jun Young’s character journey of accepting his fantasies. It was nice to watch him transform into a more confident individual as he comes to terms with the different depths of his personality. Needless to say, the characters could not have resonated with the audiences so well if not for the lead actors. Director Park Hyun-Jin clearly picked the right performers to play the leads. Their flawless and natural interactions did not cause any cringiness, even during the intimate scenes.