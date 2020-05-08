Playing with his food

A FAMILIAR face in the film and television scene, Razif Hashim took his passion for food and started something extraordinary.

“After having done quite a few seasons of my food show Best In The World with 8TV, and multiple other shows with different channels, I wanted to continue pursuing my love for anything related to food, travel and education,” said Razif.

“I felt the need to create new types of shows that would get me excited. Something out of my comfort zone that gives me the motivation to wake up and work on something every day.

“Hence I started Wayang Kitchen (@WayangKitchen on Instagram), which is focused on developing Interactive Gastronomic Experiences. I wanted to do things live, get back to what I love, like the theatre, and sharing our country’s rich flavours and traditions with the world.

“I wanted to create an environment where people could interact with food in a completely different way than they were used to.”

Last November, Razif and his team partnered with Copper by Fav to produce a two-night special called Murder at the Masquerade. It was part murder mystery and part dining experience.

“The audience was eating the clues as the case unfolded,” added Razif.

“Then we went to Langkawi in December and partnered with a restaurant called Fat Cupid, where we created a touristic contemporary cultural show.

“It was a combination of Wayang Kulit, digital media and live performance of popular stories from Malaysia’s culture and culinary heritage.

“We were on track to release two new shows in collaboration with Concubine KL and Mockingbird Bangsar with more shows and more cast members, but then the movement control order (MCO) happened, and we had to postpone our project.”