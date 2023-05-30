PlayStation drums up hype for new releases

Highlights from the recent PlayStation Showcase

AS this year’s E3 video games convention has been officially cancelled – and possibly, for the foreseeable future – gaming companies are looking towards creating their own “conventions” for games and video game consoles. The recent PlayStation Showcase 2023 that was held on May 25 is one such event, revealing a slew of games that are going to be released this year on PlayStation consoles (and platforms from other companies). Disappointingly, this year’s showcase did a miserable job at demonstrating the future PS5 exclusives Sony has lined up beyond the two titles players already know about (Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 and Final Fantasy XVI). With around 30 games showcased, here are what anticipation is largely focused on. Assassin’s Creed Mirage Ever since 2017’s Assassin’s Creed Origins shifted the direction of the franchise from an action stealth game to an action RPG, longtime fans have been screaming for a return to gameplay in the older games. Mirage, releasing on Oct 12, will answer their call by once again focusing on stealth as much as the close-quarters combat. Returning to a linear game set in Baghdad, the game will be focused on a new character, Basim Ibn Ishaq, a street thief that is brought into the fold of the Hidden Ones, the organisation that would later become the Assassin Brotherhood.

Dragon’s Dogma 2 Developed on the RE Engine, the sequel to Capcom’s cult favourite action RPG was revealed last year, but not much was known. This first trailer simultaneously shows a lot and not much at the same time, but it does confirm one thing; the game looks good, if not better than the original. The game also looks like it will be a sort of “more complete” version of the first game, as content that was cut from that game seem to be a main part of this game, such as the fantasy races. Dragon’s Dogma 2 will be available on the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S and PC. Alan Wake 2 The sequel to 2010 survival horror game, the game will once again focus on horror writer Alan Wake, and new second playable character, Saga Anderson. Anderson, a renowned FBI agent known for solving impossible cases, is tasked with investigating the ritualistic murders in a small town, when all clues begin pointing towards Wake, the writer that went missing over a decade before this sequel begins. After a certain point in the game, players will be able to play as either Anderson or Wake in their respective stories in any order through the dark, hellish world.

Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater The one game that people are both anticipating, as well as dreading. Despite being over two minutes long, the remake announcement clip did not contain actual gameplay or in-game cutscenes. It was more of a CGI ‘proof of concept’, with a brief shot of lead character Big Boss stepping out of the shadows. Very obviously missing the “A Hideo Kojima Game” tagline due to the original creator not being involved – or attached to Konami – the official Metal Gear account on Twitter claims that the remake will “faithfully reproduce the story and game design” of the original MGS3, while “adding new elements”. It is also worth noting that the “triangle” used in the title is the Greek symbol for “delta”, which when used in mathematics, is used to signify change. No further details – such as the development team, voice actors, or potential release date – were revealed.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 An extended gameplay has been revealed for the upcoming game, along with the official introduction of Kraven the Hunter, who seems to be the primary antagonist in the game. Kicking off his Great Hunt, both New York’s existing rogues’ gallery of supervillains and its two Spider-Men will be Kraven’s target as he searches for his “equal”.

In the 12-minute long gameplay, Kraven and his faction of hunters are seen hunting Dr. Curt Connors who is currently in his lizard form. Though we still haven’t seen Venom after the initial reveal, the gameplay features Peter Parker’s Spider-Man rocking the iconic Symbiote suit (and nasty behaviour).