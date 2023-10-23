Pokemon Go becomes more social

ON Oct 17, Pokemon Go introduced a new feature that pushes players to be more social with how they can play the game. Dubbed “Party Play”, the feature will allow Pokemon Go players to team up with friends, for a total of four in a team, to complete challenges and unlock bonuses.

However, there are a few requirements. Players can only use Party Play if they are level 15 or above. Each player in a team also has to be within 1km walking distance of each other. Finally, once grouped, the team has one hour to explore together before Party Play ends.

After teaming up, the game opens up with more to do once the feature is active, such as “Party Challenges”. Each group will have randomised challenges to complete, such as winning raids together, catching random or specific types of Pokemon, or even just engaging with the game world. The challenges will come with appropriate rewards.

Due to having strength in numbers, Party Play teams will have access to a new power move in all raid tiers called “Party Power”. As a raid bonus, Party Power builds up as players in the same team attack the raid boss, and once the metre is filled, the next attack unleashes the stored power.

The speed at which power builds up is also dependent on how many party members are in the same raid. Developer Niantic has introduced the new feature at a timely juncture for the game, as Pokemon Go currently has numerous ongoing and upcoming in-game events for Halloween.