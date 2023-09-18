Pokemon Go has the most Pokemon

POKEMON GO players are eating better than their handheld console peers, as there are now more Pokemon in the mobile game than in any of the franchise’s main games.

As part of the “A Paldean Adventure” in-game event, a new host of Pokemon from the franchise’s latest region Paldea – from Pokemon Scarlet and Violet – has been added to Pokemon Go.

This brings the total number of species available in the popular mobile game to a staggering 814. In the franchise’s main games, the highest number of Pokemon available for use is in Pokemon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon, with the number clocking in at 809.

The famous Pokemon slogan “Gotta Catch ‘Em All” has always been a bit of a misnomer; it’s nearly impossible to catch every Pokemon in each new game because some are simply not available.

After Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon, from Pokemon Sword and Shield onward, the games did not have the data for every species released up to that particular game’s release.

This has been rather firmly set in place by the Pokemon Company, with developer Game Freak stating that it’s no longer feasible to include every Pokemon in each new main game.

Pokemon Go developer Niantic is clearly taking a different approach, as its game falls outside of the “rules” the latest main games are abiding by.

As the official Pokedex count for the entire series currently stands at 1020 species of Pokemon, Pokemon Go is the closest players can get to “catching them all”.