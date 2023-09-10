Pokemon Van Gogh collaboration

POKEMON has once again been raided by scalpers and resellers. This time around, they targeted the exclusive plush of Pokemon wearing outfits inspired by artist Vincent Van Gogh.

A collaboration between Pokemon and the Van Gogh Museum, the Amsterdam museum currently has an exhibit that features the art of Pikachu and other Pokemon done in the style of Van Gogh’s signature works.

The Pikachu plush was part of the merchandise available for purchase in the museum. Those that could not visit the museum were instead directed to the Pokemon Centre website, where the official merchandise would be sold after being launched on Sept 29.

Anyone who held a tiny glimmer of hope in getting a Pikachu plush wearing Van Gogh’s hat quickly found their dreams dashed, as within a minute of the landing page going live, all the products were quickly sold out.

Almost immediately afterwards, the merchandise began being listed on auction sites at exorbitant prices, with the average being US$250 (RM1,179), minimum.

The next day, The Pokemon Company released an official statement, apologising for the situation and also acknowledging everyone’s fears; all the products from the Van Gogh collection have sold out, presumably almost entirely bought by scalpers.

As the collaboration exhibit with the Van Gogh Museum will run until Jan 7 next year, there is a slim chance the Pokemon Company may re-release the merchandise at some point.