Popular traditional delights

Celebrate Chinese New Year with these festive housewarming gifts

THE ACT of gifting is a big part of the Chinese New Year celebration. In Chinese culture, it is a form of paying respect to the elderly and fostering relationships with loved ones. However, picking the right gifts to bring when visiting can sometimes be tricky! It is determined not just by your relationship with the recipient, but also by the quantity of free time you have to hunt for presents. Hence, we have decided to save you the hassle by compiling a list of classic CNY gifting suggestions! These gifts will be a terrific way to convey your love and affection this festive season, whether you are celebrating at home or away from your loved ones. Here are five of our favourite classic Chinese New Year gift ideas! Box of mandarin oranges Oranges have long been associated with the Lunar New Year. Members of the Chinese community often seek the fruit out during the New Year celebration. But why is the fruit so popular at this time? Well, apart from its heavenly taste, oranges hold a sacred symbolism in Chinese culture. Mandarin oranges have always been deemed as a symbol of good fortune. This is because its Mandarin pronunciation resembles the sound of the word ‘gold’. Aside from that, the colour of the fruit is also said to symbolise ‘gold’. Thus, having and gifting oranges is believed to bring good fortune to one’s life. Its auspicious presence invites good fortune to reward its recipients and habitants. Therefore, oranges not only make for an excellent gift but also a rewarding festive decoration.

Chinese New Year snacks What better way to ring in the New Year than with a batch of Chinese New Year cookies? Similarly, to the mandarin orange, Chinese New Year snacks also carry a significant meaning. From pineapple tarts to the bakkwa, these delicious festive snacks not only serve the tummy well but are also meant to bring good luck. For instance, pineapple tarts are believed to bring good fortune and wealth when eaten and served in homes. While bakkwa, a slice of barbecued pork, is said to bless individuals who consume it with a great, lucky and robust year ahead. If you are looking to let loose, these bad boys will definitely do the trick! Just a smidgeon of it will keep you asking for more!

Chinese Tea Members of the Chinese community often enjoy drinking tea. This does not come as a surprise since tea has long been intertwined with Chinese culture even to this day. For reference, tea is served at homes during the Lunar New Year. On the first day of the celebration, a younger member of a family will serve an older family member tea. Following this tea serving, there will be an offering of good wishes for the year and the younger family member will be given ang paus (red packets with money). This gifting is to symbolise prosperity. But what makes tea a good CNY gift is its health benefits. Not only is it good for digestion, but drinking tea also helps reduce the risk of heart attack and boosts antioxidants.