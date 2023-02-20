$!Portal to a different world

A BORNEO jungle sculpturist artist named M. Sahzy (full name Mohd Sahrul Haziq Sarbini), currently living in Kuching, Sarawak, creates a stunning sculptures in the form of portals, inspired by the ones made by the Iban community to escape spirit worlds in the jungle.

In the Iban culture, it is believed that children tend to get lost in the jungle because ‘bunian’ will hide the path or mountain from their view, causing them to get lost in the dense Sarawakian rainforest.

To escape from the hidden world, their Iban ancestors would build a portal that appears like a large wreath, and the ancestors would go through it. By doing this, they would not get lost, nor have their view hidden by any spritual beings.

These stories about his ancestors, the spirit world, different dimensions and the forest inspired Sahzy to create his own version of the portal.

His goal was to reconnect with Iban traditions and culture, as well as to connect with his love of nature. As an artist, Sahzy wishes to convey the idea that we as humans can make something beautiful using items we can find in nature, or recycled materials.

Through his artworks, Sahzy – who is also a land artist and a filmmaker – hopes to convey the importance of recycling, as well as the values in culture, the jungle and nature in general.

He wants to show to people how important nature is and, at the same time, connect with his roots through a modern approach. His fascinating portals look raw, rustic and yet are beautiful pieces of art made by weaving roots and vines into a huge round form. The portals appear artistic despite the fact that they were made using items found by the road side and within the jungle. After each exhibition, Sahzy returns everything back to the nature – the jungle, where it belongs.