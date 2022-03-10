Portraying Queen Elizabeth II

THE longest-reigning monarch in the history of Britain, Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away peacefully in her Balmoral Castle on Sept 8, 2022, was a remarkable woman, admired by people around the world.

She was born on April 21, 1926 as Elizabeth Alexandra Mary. She became Queen of the United Kingdom at the age of 25, after the death of her father, King George VI, on Feb 6, 1952.

For the past 70 years on the throne, Elizabeth’s journey has not been all that easy. There were good times, bad times, and really horrible times, as she herself described the year 1992 as her “annus horibilis”.

The much loved Queen’s life and reign have been captured in films and series, and we look at the finest actress who played her real-life role as Queen on the reel.

From the young to the old, five award-winning actresses from our time have played the challenging role of the monarch in the film.

Claire Foy

Claire Foy admirably played the role of a young queen in the first and second seasons of The Crown series on Netflix in 2016. She earned an Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her portrayal in the movie.

As the series centres on the Queen herself, Claire played the much younger Elizabeth from 1947 to 1963, depicting her from the age of 21 before she became a queen to the age of 38.

Foy was born on April 16, 1984 in Stockport, England and studied drama at Liverpool John Moores University and took a year course at the Oxford School of Drama, and has played the role of Anne Boleyn in a miniseries titled Wolf Hall.