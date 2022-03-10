Portraying Queen Elizabeth II

THE longest-reigning monarch in the history of Britain, Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away peacefully in her Balmoral Castle on Sept 8, 2022, was a remarkable woman, admired by people around the world.
She was born on April 21, 1926 as Elizabeth Alexandra Mary. She became Queen of the United Kingdom at the age of 25, after the death of her father, King George VI, on Feb 6, 1952.
For the past 70 years on the throne, Elizabeth’s journey has not been all that easy. There were good times, bad times, and really horrible times, as she herself described the year 1992 as her “annus horibilis”.
The much loved Queen’s life and reign have been captured in films and series, and we look at the finest actress who played her real-life role as Queen on the reel.
From the young to the old, five award-winning actresses from our time have played the challenging role of the monarch in the film.
Claire Foy
Claire Foy admirably played the role of a young queen in the first and second seasons of The Crown series on Netflix in 2016. She earned an Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her portrayal in the movie.
As the series centres on the Queen herself, Claire played the much younger Elizabeth from 1947 to 1963, depicting her from the age of 21 before she became a queen to the age of 38.
Foy was born on April 16, 1984 in Stockport, England and studied drama at Liverpool John Moores University and took a year course at the Oxford School of Drama, and has played the role of Anne Boleyn in a miniseries titled Wolf Hall.
Helen Mirren
Dame Helen Mirren earned an Oscar for her spectacular portrayal of Queen Elizabeth II in The Queen, a film about the death of former Princess of Wales Diana Spencer and the public outpouring of grief.
The drama movie, released in 2006, is about the Queen and her reaction towards the ‘people’s princess’.
Born on July 26, 1945, Mirren is the only actress to portray both Queen Elizabeth I in a television series in 2005 and Queen Elizabeth II.
She also performed as Queen Elizabeth I in front of Queen Elizabeth II at the Platinum Jubilee, as part of a tribute to her 70 years of service (broadcast from Windsor Castle) just months ago.
Olivia Colman
Sarah Caroline Sinclair, or professionally known as Olivia Colman, who was born on Jan 30, 1974, played Queen Elizabeth in The Crown.
In the third and fourth seasons of series, Olivia Colman took over the role from Claire Foy to play a middle-aged Queen. She plays the role between the ages of 38 and 64 years old, from the years 1964 to 1990.
Colman personifies the qualities of the Queen. She won an Emmy for the role in 2021.
She has also won an Academy Award in 2018 for her performance as Queen Elizabeth’s distant ancestor Queen Anne in the film The Favourite.
Emma Thompson
Dame Emma Thompson is a famous film and theatre actress and she has received many awards, including two Academy Awards, and made her silver screen debut playing Princess Katherine in the 1989 Shakespeare adaptation Henry V.
In the 2012 Sky Arts’ Playhouse Presents episode titled Walking the Dogs, Thompson played the Queen during one of the most unusual incidents of her life: when an intruder broke into her bedroom in Buckingham Palace while she was sleeping.
Imelda Staunton
Imelda Staunton will play the Queen from the age of 64 onwards in the much-awaited fifth season of The Crown, which will premiere on Netflix on Nov 9.
It’s the ‘crowning glory’ for a talented thespian who made her acting debut in 1953, and who has been nominated for a variety of accolades including the Golden Award, Laurence Olivier Award, and Screen Actors Guild Award.
Imelda Mary Philomena Bernadette Staunton, born on Jan 6, 1956, was also nominated for an Oscar for her role in Vera Drake.
Many younger viewers will recognise her for playing Maug Bagshaw in Downton Abbey, and Dolores Umbridge in the Harry Potter movies.