Possible collaboration between G-Dragon and Baz Luhrmann

IF rumours are to be believed, a possible collaboration between G-Dragon and Australian director Baz Luhrmann is in the works. This rumour spread after some photos of Elvis Presley were posted on Instagram with the hashtag # ELVIS2022.

In those photos, G-Dragon poses with items related to the iconic singer Elvis Presley, and he even wore a t-shirt with King of Rock and Roll Elvis’s face printed on it, a belt buckle, and a close-up photo.

In June 2022, the movie Elvis, directed by Baz Luhrmann, who had previously directed Moulin Rouge, was released. The movie told the story of the life of the icon from the perspective of his unscrupulous manager, Colonel Tom Parker. The movie, starring Austin Butler and Tom Hanks, has garnered good reviews and grossed over US$157.2 million (RM607.4 million).

According to the reports, Baz Luhrmann announced a ‘surprise’ coming soon when he replied to G-Dragon’s post.

In one of his Instagram video posts, Baz said he is thinking of asking different artists to do their version of the Elvis classic Falling in Love.