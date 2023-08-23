Powerful Twitter tool paywalled

ELON MUSK has followed through with his words despite the collective groan of everyone else yet again; TweetDeck is now a paid service.

Users on X, the social network formerly known as Twitter, are claiming they are seeing a sales page for X Premium, the subscription formerly known as Twitter Blue, when attempting to load up TweetDeck.

However, some have yet to run into the block, for now.

Popular with journalists, marketers, and others that use Twitter for their day jobs, TweetDeck was known for its ability to support multiple accounts and custom feeds at the same time.

On July 3, Musk, through X’s Support account, announced that XPro would be a subscriber-only feature “in 30 days”, while warning that users must be “verified” to access TweetDeck.

To be verified, users need to sign up for X Premium, which Musk and X have tried to make more enticing to users with additions such as longer posts, formatting options, ad revenue sharing, and higher rankings in conversations and searches.

The company is hoping that access to XPro is worth paying for a blue checkmark.

Turning what was once a free tool into part of a premium thing makes sense due to capitalism driving Musk’s every action, but whether the sentiment on the ground would give in to that is a very different thing.