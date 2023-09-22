Premium, indulgent mooncakes

AS the Mid-Autumn Festival quickly approaches, there is a gradual increase in the demand for and purchase of mooncakes.

For those who are not interested in regular mooncakes, here are premium options that will surely make for great gifts as the Mid-Autumn Festival makes landfall at the end of the month.

Timeless Treasures Mooncake collection

Finely crafted and assembled, Lady Yi’s Timeless Treasures Mooncake Collection is functionally a lantern, with four compartments containing four hefty mooncakes in assorted flavours.

A fifth (covered) compartment at the bottom houses a CR2032 battery-powered “candle”, that when turned on, lights up the entire lantern, bringing its Peranakan-inspired tile motifs to life.

Priced at RM188+ per box, orders can be made online at ladyyisteahouse.oddle.me/en_MY