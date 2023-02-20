Presents for your guests

Here are seven door gift ideas to consider for your next event

GIVEN that they are tangible items that visitors will keep long after the event is over, door gifts are more important than most people realise. For this reason, you should choose a gift that is both practical and simple to keep. If you’re worried about selecting the ideal door gift for your events because you are buying for all of the guests, not just one, we have a few suggestions for you. Tote bags Foldable tote bags made of recycled materials are a good eco-friendly door present that visitors will appreciate. They can be distributed on their own or in gift bags with other goodies. Tote bags are ideal for festivals as well as family day activities, and you can even print the name of the occasion on them.

Personalised candles Candles are a favourite door gift all around the world since they are sensual and romantic. Candles also come in a wide variety of sizes and styles, and some even have cases of their own. As a further gesture of appreciation and gratitude, you can order personalised candles with the name of your guests on them. This is especially good for smaller parties.

Handmade soap Another favourite during smaller events, bars of home-made soap make for a more meaningful door gift, especially when given to close friends and family members. The natural glycerine added to the soap will help moisturise the skin without making it feel uncomfortable. Most hand-crafted soaps are also available in a variety of aromas that are energising. Hand fans One of the more under appreciated door gifts on our list – especially in our hot and muggy climate where outdoor events can sometimes be rather uncomfortable – are hand fans. Fans may also be readily customised with your own logo and colours, making them a welcome door present for all of your guests. Fans are appropriate for a wide range of occasions, including sporting events, fashionable outdoor picnics, and festivals.

Cutlery sets Another popular door gift option that is also highly useful is speciality cutlery sets. It may be utilised anywhere and at any time. They are also surprisingly affordable, if you are choosing plain stainless steel, and not silverware. You may even personalise the box they come in, so that they are unique and personal. Your guests will recall the event every time they use these items at their dining table. Key chains Key chains and rings may seem like a rather simple gift to some of us, but they are a versatile and highly useful item. Whether it’s a set of house key or a vehicle key, we are frequently surrounded by them. If you personalise the key chain with the name of the event, or your guest, they will remember the occasion every time they take out their keys to use them.