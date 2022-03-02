Preserving life in death

Where people see death, this taxidermist sees potential for art

ACCORDING to taxidermist Anna Razak: “I love that I can make art from dead things.” Only equipped with her interest in taxidermy and preservation, Anna took to the internet to conduct her own research. With the power of Google, the 35-year-old found and got in touch with her current business partner, veterinarian Dr. Andy Norman. Aside from his regular veterinary practice, Dr. Norman also works with museums on taxidermy projects. When Anna contacted him, he said he needed a trainee because it was hard work for one man. Within a couple of years, the two became business partners. “He has encyclopedic knowledge when it comes to animals,” Anna says of her mentor. Her own background is in psychology, but the Penangite is also heavily involved in art. She moved to KL to complete her Masters and became a lecturer after graduation. When she started, Anna first dabbled in body art (henna) and then moved into paintings, murals and crafting and eventually came across taxidermy, a skill she thought would come in handy for an artist. “It has been a dream since I was a child. I have always been intrigued with bones, how in some cultures they have shrunken heads. I’m just fascinated by dead things. I’m really into creepy stuff. The creepier the better for me,” she laughs. While most customers approach the duo for personal reasons, they also receive a fair share of requests from antique collectors who want them to restore certain specimens.

Taboo art form The reactions towards their work have been split. “Even before I started, I knew this art form would not be for everyone. My paintings are really mellow, they are colourful, bright, intricate and the opposite of my taxidermy work,” says Anna. The exposed flesh and gore in taxidermy is not something all can appreciate. Where people see death, Anna sees potential for art. “Most Malaysians are super religious and with religion, there are certain boundaries. But at the same time, there are people who are semi-religious and accepting of this art form. So it’s a 50-50 acceptance rate,” she says in regards to the acceptance of taxidermy in Malaysia. While there are those who believe pets should be disposed of naturally, Anna points out that she is simply trying to promote an alternative to cremation or burial of pets. While maintaining an understanding that everyone has different beliefs, she takes on the role of an educator to spread more awareness about this art of preservation. “Grief is a personal thing and there is no one way a person can grief. Who are we to say there’s a wrong way to grief? To me, taxidermy is a beautiful way to celebrate their life and memorialise it. I am very sentimental when it comes to pets,” says Anna, who drew inspiration and motivation from her lovely 15-year-old cat. On a personal note, the support of Anna’s husband is evident. She enthusiastically gushes over her cat and her husband, both of whom have helped her become the person she is today. “As for my parents, they were weirded out! Especially my mum, who was very against what I did. I do my best to educate her and normalise it, and she is now a little more open to it. Of course, she would still prefer me to work corporate,” Anna chuckles.