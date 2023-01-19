Presley’s granddaughters will inherit Graceland

A PUBLIC memorial service will be held for the late Lisa Marie Presley on Jan 22 at Graceland, her late father Elvis Presley’s 5.6-hectare estate in Memphis, Tennessee.

Elvis bought the property in 1957 at age 22. After he died in 1977, Lisa Marie inherited the property when she turned 25.

According to Yahoo Entertainment, the property, which is in a trust, will be passed down to her three surviving daughters: Riley Keough, 33, and 14-year-old twins, Harper and Finley Lockwood.

Lisa Marie will be buried at Graceland next to her son Benjamin, who died by suicide in 2020.

“In lieu of flowers, the family encourages all who wish to send something to do so in the form of a donation to The Elvis Presley Charitable Foundation,“ a rep for Keough told Yahoo.

The foundation offers aid to various organisations, particularly focusing on arts, education, and children’s programmes in the Memphis/Whitehaven area near Graceland.

TMZ reported that the twins have spent a lot of time at grandmother Priscilla Presley’s house in Los Angeles as they reportedly do not want to return to the house where their mother Lisa Marie went into cardiac arrest.

“She was the most passionate, strong and loving woman I have ever known,“ Priscilla shared. “We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers.”