Price into the hundreds

THE rising cost of living has seemingly spread into gaming. On Aug 30, Sony announced its new lineup of PlayStation Plus monthly games for this month. The new offering consists of Saints Row, Black Desert: Traveler Edition and Generation Zero, and the games will be available for PlayStation Plus members from Sept 5 to Oct 2.

The bigger (and more shocking) news from the same PlayStation Blog post is that each PlayStation Plus subscription plan will see a huge price increase globally.

From Sept 6 onwards, the 12 month subscriptions for PlayStation Plus Essential, Extra and Deluxe will be increased from RM159 to RM235, RM269 to RM400 and RM309 to RM460, respectively.

It is also worth keeping in mind that the benefits of each subscription plan remain the same despite the significant price bump; players are looking at increases of RM76, RM131 and RM151.

In the post, Sony justifies the increases by claiming it will enable them to “continue bringing high-quality games and value added benefits to the PlayStation Plus subscription service”.

Changes in pricing for current 12-month subscribers will only be reflected on their next renewal date, on or after Nov 6, while those changing their membership after Sept 6 will be paying the new prices. It also states that the 12-month subscription will remain at a discounted rate compared with the one-and three-month subscriptions. Sony’s move with the PlayStation Plus price increase comes in the wake of other streaming services increasing their prices in recent months.