$!Prime Video increases local content offerings

GLOBAL video streaming service Prime Video has announced its first local content slate and a localised user experience for customers in Malaysia.

The new local content slate includes two Amazon Originals, That Cover Girl and Budak Flat, which will be launching later this year.

The announcement underlines Prime Video’s commitment to invest in Malaysia and the creative community across Southeast Asia.

For RM25 per month, after a seven-day promotional trial, customers in Malaysia can sign-up for Prime Video and enjoy a great selection of entertainment, from local Originals and local licensed titles to global Amazon Original movies and TV series such as the critically acclaimed film AIR from Ben Affleck and the action-packed spy-thriller Citadel starring Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

Prime Video customers also have access to Korean content such as Tale of the Nine Tailed 1938, and Jinny’s Kitchen; anime hits such as Demon Slayer and Mashle; Bollywood Amazon Originals hits such as Mirzapur, Made in Heaven, and Farzi; and many more popular titles from Hollywood.