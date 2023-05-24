$!Prime Video increases local content offerings

GLOBAL video streaming service Prime Video has announced its first local content slate and a localised user experience for customers in Malaysia.
The new local content slate includes two Amazon Originals, That Cover Girl and Budak Flat, which will be launching later this year.
The announcement underlines Prime Video’s commitment to invest in Malaysia and the creative community across Southeast Asia.
For RM25 per month, after a seven-day promotional trial, customers in Malaysia can sign-up for Prime Video and enjoy a great selection of entertainment, from local Originals and local licensed titles to global Amazon Original movies and TV series such as the critically acclaimed film AIR from Ben Affleck and the action-packed spy-thriller Citadel starring Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra Jonas.
Prime Video customers also have access to Korean content such as Tale of the Nine Tailed 1938, and Jinny’s Kitchen; anime hits such as Demon Slayer and Mashle; Bollywood Amazon Originals hits such as Mirzapur, Made in Heaven, and Farzi; and many more popular titles from Hollywood.
Prime Video users can stream, download, and watch anytime, anywhere with localised user experience, available in Bahasa Melayu, through the Prime Video app on compatible mobile devices, tablets, Smart TVs, or online at PrimeVideo.com.
“We’re excited to be increasing our investment for customers in Malaysia and across Southeast Asia. With a slate of curated local content tailored for Malaysian viewers, we are committed to providing the best possible entertainment experience to local Prime Video customers,” said David Simonsen, director Prime Video, Southeast Asia.
“We are delighted to bring Malaysian films and shows to not just audiences in Malaysia, but customers across the region and worldwide, and we’re always on the lookout to work with the best talent to create entertaining content that is relevant to our local audience’s diverse tastes.”
Both That Cover Girl and Budak Flat will launch on Prime Video in Malaysia and in selected territories around the world later this year. For more updates, follow Prime Video Malaysia on its social media pages. Stream anywhere, anytime at primevideo.com or download the Prime Video app on Google Play, Apple Store, and Microsoft.