Prime Video’s latest releases

PACKED with various content, Prime Video is here to deliver for this month of July! They’re bringing you a refreshing wave of entertainment that will whisk you away to a world of enjoyment. For this month, we have Rurouni Kenshin Season 1, Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead, Imaginur, The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 2, Stone Turtle, and Good Omens Season 2. Rurouni Kenshin Season 1 (Premiering July 7) Meet friends such as Yahiko Myojin from the samurai-class family in Tokyo and Sanosuke Sagara, who claims to be a fighter for hire, and face off against various foes who have unfinished business from Kenshin Himura’s past. The Meiji Samurai romantic story of people who are struggling to live in the new era unfolds here!

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead (Premiering July 9) Experience the zombie world with Akira, a corporate employee who is tired of working life. But then a zombie apocalypse breaks out. Instead of being afraid, Akira is glad he doesn’t have to work anymore and even sets 100 goals to achieve before turning into a zombie!

Imaginur (Premiering July 13) This incredibly imaginative film explores ideas of memory, identity, and time as powerful yet dangerously fragile constructs, often beyond our simple ken. Ingeniously playing with time and space, Imaginur poses bold questions about existence with stunning cinematic bravado.

The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 2 (Premiering July 14) Belly used to count down the days until she could return to Cousins Beach, but with Conrad and Jeremiah fighting over her heart and the return of Susannah’s cancer, she’s not sure summer will ever be the same. When an unexpected visitor threatens the future of Susannah’s beloved house, Belly has to rally the gang to come together and decide once and for all where her heart lies.

Stone Turtle (Premiering July 27) A refugee and a researcher are embroiled in a devious game of deception in this spellbinding island folk horror. A wild and dynamic film that unfolds through unconventional storytelling, including an animated segment featuring local folklore.