Priyanka Chopra and baby Malti visit NYC

PRIYANKA CHOPRA and her baby girl, Malti Marie Jonas, have officially accomplished a travel milestone together. The Quantico star recently gave a speech at the United Nations General Assembly, and took eight-month-old Malti along with her to the big city.

“Our first trip to the big”, the proud mum wrote in the caption on her Instagram. Above it, Chopra posted two pictures of her with baby Malti. In the first photo, Chopra is seen sitting by a windowsill with Malti – facing away from the camera – on her lap.

Malti is looking down at the big city street from the window while Chopra lovingly gazes at her daughter. The second picture shows a close-up of Chopra looking directly into the camera, while Malti continues to look out at the window.

This post has gotten fans talking because this marks the first time Chopra has posted a photo of her adorable baby girl this month. As many fans remember, Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas conceived baby Malti through a surrogate.

Malti had spent her first 100 days of life in NICU. Hence, during Mother’s Day, the pair could not help but rejoice over being able to bring home their baby girl. At the time they said in a statement: “We can’t help but reflect on these last few months and the rollercoaster we’ve been on, which we now know, so many people have also experienced.

“After 100-plus days in the NCU, our little girl is finally home.”

Since then, the two have been thriving as new parents.

According to an insider, they are a “very happy couple just thriving, having fun and still living their lives. They work hard, do business, host social events and take care of Malti.”

As to what Chopra’s UN speech was about, the Unicef Ambassador spoke on the climate crisis and how global solidarity is crucial to battle the issue.