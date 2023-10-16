Project G by TAR UMT

RECENTLY, TAR UMT, or Tunku Abdul Rahman University of Management and Technology launced Project G, a groundbreaking sustainability endeavour tailored to empower and engage Generation Z in championing sustainable practices while prioritising mental well-being.

Made possible with the generous support of Google, Project G aims to supercharge TAR UMT’s sustainability initiatives, propelling them towards creating a more positive impact on society.

The grand unveiling of Project G took place during an event titled “Project G Celebration Day”, where students and green heroes collaborated to pave the way for a greener future.

The highlight of the occasion was the unveiling of a remarkable 2D sustainable art piece, painstakingly crafted by TAR UMT students from recycled materials.

This masterpiece, drawing inspiration from traditional batik patterns and vibrant flowers, embodies the essence of mental wellness. It encapsulates the concept of “grit,” symbolising unwavering determination and resilience in the face of life’s challenges.

Cindy Poh Huay Yuet, programme leader and lecturer at TAR UMT, expressed her gratitude for Google’s invaluable support, emphasising the organisation’s commitment to leveraging technology for sustainability.

She stated, “We are thrilled to embark on this project with Google, an organisation that embraces technology to drive sustainability. Project G not only enriches our students’ educational experiences but also empowers them to actively contribute to sustainability and wellness initiatives, leaving a profound and lasting impact on both our university and the wider community.”

Within the Project G framework, students have teamed up with Google to form a group of green heroes, which includes thought leaders, Google employees, and enthusiastic students.

These green heroes serve as beacons of inspiration, spotlighting innovative sustainable practices such as upcycling and sharing valuable tips through engaging short videos.