Project G by TAR UMT

RECENTLY, TAR UMT, or Tunku Abdul Rahman University of Management and Technology launced Project G, a groundbreaking sustainability endeavour tailored to empower and engage Generation Z in championing sustainable practices while prioritising mental well-being.
Made possible with the generous support of Google, Project G aims to supercharge TAR UMT’s sustainability initiatives, propelling them towards creating a more positive impact on society.
The grand unveiling of Project G took place during an event titled “Project G Celebration Day”, where students and green heroes collaborated to pave the way for a greener future.
The highlight of the occasion was the unveiling of a remarkable 2D sustainable art piece, painstakingly crafted by TAR UMT students from recycled materials.
This masterpiece, drawing inspiration from traditional batik patterns and vibrant flowers, embodies the essence of mental wellness. It encapsulates the concept of “grit,” symbolising unwavering determination and resilience in the face of life’s challenges.
Cindy Poh Huay Yuet, programme leader and lecturer at TAR UMT, expressed her gratitude for Google’s invaluable support, emphasising the organisation’s commitment to leveraging technology for sustainability.
She stated, “We are thrilled to embark on this project with Google, an organisation that embraces technology to drive sustainability. Project G not only enriches our students’ educational experiences but also empowers them to actively contribute to sustainability and wellness initiatives, leaving a profound and lasting impact on both our university and the wider community.”
Within the Project G framework, students have teamed up with Google to form a group of green heroes, which includes thought leaders, Google employees, and enthusiastic students.
These green heroes serve as beacons of inspiration, spotlighting innovative sustainable practices such as upcycling and sharing valuable tips through engaging short videos.
Their mission is to inspire viewers to embrace recycling creatively and adopt a sustainable lifestyle. Google’s APAC Real Estate and Workplace Services (REWS) Sustainability Partner, Richard Navarro, graced the event with his presence and spoke about the REWS team’s efforts to translate sustainability goals into tangible actions across Google’s offices.
He noted, “It’s a privilege to be part of this programme and witness TAR UMT students driving Project G to create a positive impact among Generation Z. At REWS, we share the vision of taking bold actions to address the carbon impact of our buildings and operations.
Google has been at the forefront of corporate sustainability. As we move towards our third decade of climate action, we are committed to offsetting the embodied carbon from our building materials and food.” Google also shared insightful search trends that shed light on how Malaysians perceive sustainability.
Search interest in sustainability reached an all-time high in Malaysia this year, ranking the country among the Top 10 in the world for searches related to thrifting between January 2022 and now.
Additionally, search interest in food security and food waste reached an all-time high in Malaysia in 2023, with a remarkable +150% increase in food security searches compared to the previous 20 months.
At the heart of Project G is “Project G Diaries”, a creative mixed reality concept featuring an animated character named Chapu. Chapu embarks on a captivating journey across the university campus, championing environmental and mental wellness practices and encouraging green behaviours.
Chapu’s endearing character serves as a voice to engage and motivate Generation Z students through social media channels. Symbolising the core values of Project G, TAR UMT students have ingeniously crafted a distinctive logo.
The logo intertwines the letter “G” with a leaf shape, symbolising Project G’s dedication to fostering sustainability, promoting environmental and mental wellness, and advocating for green practices.
The logo’s three layers of green represent Grit, Green, and Generation Z, while its design takes the form of a globe, reflecting our collective care for Mother Earth.
For a deeper dive into the world of Project G, visit their Instagram page at tarumt.official. Join TAR UMT, Google, and the green heroes on this transformative journey towards a more sustainable and mentally resilient future. Together, we can make a lasting impact that transcends generations.