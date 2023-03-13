Pros and cons of AI

Artificial Intelligence has the power to make massive improvements to our quality of life, but it also carries certain drawbacks

AI has come a long way since then, and we’re starting to see a large number of high-profile use cases for the technology being thrust into the mainstream. – FREEPIK

NOWADAYS, artificial intelligence (AI) is almost everywhere. In fact, the fundamentals of AI and machine learning have existed since 1950, when the term Artificial Intelligence was created. The first primitive form of artificial intelligence, an automated checkers bot, was constructed in England in 1951. AI has come a long way since then, and we’re already seeing a wide range of technologies, computers and systems implemented in a variety of ways to make people’s jobs easier and so on. So, what exactly is AI? Artificial Intelligence is a computer program’s capability to learn and comprehend. Everything can be termed artificial intelligence if it involves a computer software performing tasks that would ordinarily require human intelligence. There are numerous AI applications which have already proven to ease human lives, such as the development of autonomous vehicles, face recognition software, virtual assistants like Amazon’s Alexa and Apple’s Siri, and a wide range of industrial applications in fields like gaming, healthcare, and education. Even the most recent OpenAI-developed chatbot, ChatGPT, has begun to gain popularity. Well, what are the positives and drawbacks of this potent technology, given the tremendous growth in AI’s use in our daily lives and the ongoing improvement of its algorithms? Is it a good force, a destructive force, or somewhere in between?

PROS OF AI Fewer errors Humans are prone to making mistakes when performing tasks. This may be due to differences in cognitive abilities between individuals. Human beings have limitations; after several hours of work, we can become exhausted and lethargic. To solve these issues and to be more productive, humans programme machines to do a specific task. Therefore, the accuracy depends on how well they build and programme the computers to do the job. By using a specific set of algorithms, artificial intelligence makes decisions based on previously obtained data. As a result, errors are reduced, and the possibility of achieving higher accuracy with greater precision exists. Therefore, phrases such as “we are not robots” exist, as nothing beats technology’s accuracy and persistence in performance. Available 24/7 An average worker can only work for eight hours daily, and there is even a law governing human working hours. Humans are designed to take breaks to rejuvenate themselves and prepare for a new day of work, as well as to maintain a work-life and personal life balance. Meanwhile, AI provides services to corporations around the clock. An AI programme can not only run continuously, but also consistently. It will always perform the same job to the same standard. This makes them a considerably better employee than a human for repetitive duties. It results in fewer errors, less downtime, and more reliability. Speaking of availability around the clock, AI does not experience a “‘nature call” or require caffeine to get through the morning. As long as the power is turned on, algorithms can run 24 hours a day, seven days a week without needing a break. Risky situations This is one of the biggest advantages of Artificial intelligence. AI has reached where humans cannot. The areas of research and also incidents that are prone to risks can be minimised by the utilisation of AI in those situations. For example, whether it be going to Mars, defusing a bomb, exploring the deepest parts of oceans, or mining for coal and oil, it can be used effectively in any kind of natural or man-made disasters. If AI is aptly utilised, it can help scientists make discoveries and inventions with minimal to no risk to human life.