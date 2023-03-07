TEAM building isn’t an activity that usually prompts an immediate hurrah or boo. It normally gets lukewarm responses, where one is mostly neutral on it, except for the ones that are a quick yes or no. But regardless of what people think about it, it has been a growing necessity, especially in modern times where time doesn’t flow simultaneously for everyone.
Though, despite its growing necessity, not every part of it is positive; hence, in order to keep a more neutral approach, here are the pros and cons of team building:
The Pros
-> 1. The responsibility is shared
Doing any project will always be a task that haunts you in the back of your mind, and it becomes especially daunting when it is a major project. From A to Z, you need to keep an eye on everything, making sure that everything is in place so that you will receive the result that is needed.
Whether it is a big or small project, it can be terrifyingly stressful, especially when you are juggling everything at once. When the responsibility is shared with a team, it can elevate some of that stress and ensure that the project will be fine since there are more eyes watching it. It can be highly rewarding when everyone is on the same page and working together.
-> 2. Professional relationships are stronger
Long-term companies are built on teams with great relationships, not just great individuals. This is why it has become an essential need for the betterment of the company. The built-up teamwork also instills better values in the company culture, giving space for coworkers to become actual friends with shared work ethics, objectives, and goals.
-> 3. A healthy work environment
A healthy and cheerful work atmosphere has numerous advantages. Most importantly, they increase productivity and motivation, allowing members of a good team to perform to the best of their ability. All of this contributes to a sense of camaraderie that improves workplace culture. Aside from that, it alleviates any anxiety about the workplace and how it might be affected.
The Cons
-> 1. Nobody will give back the same exact energy
Contrary to the popular phrase, teamwork does not always make the dream work. When you’re in a team, not everyone will be giving the same energy that you are. Either they won’t even put in the effort or they just have a different way of doing things.
Colleagues will have different opinions on how to do certain things, or they will simply have an entirely different end goal by the end of it. This will ultimately slow the team down, along with the projects that everyone is working on together.
An important lesson from this is that everyone needs a clear set of objectives from the get-go. This ensures that everyone follows the same cohesive plan, and even if they disagree, there will be no excuse to go off-road.
-> 2. Potential for more conflict
In any team, naturally, it is more likely to have a group of different individuals with different perspectives as well as different ways of doing certain things. While this can be a strength, it can also give way to potential conflict, especially when disagreements are voiced. When they are not addressed or resolved, these potential conflicts can cause major setbacks. Great, long-lasting teams are those that work together despite their differences.
-> 3. Participation pressure
When one mentions team-building activities, most would agree that they are an excellent way to bond with your colleagues. However, not everyone agrees with this. While team building is an activity that has its positives, it can also have negative consequences for some coworkers’ relationships.
To give an example, while in a competition, they might feel overly competitive and tense with each other, leading to possible arguments down the line. So while we would think that teamwork is full of fun and games, it can also lead to some unsavoury situations.