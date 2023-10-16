Contact lens offer benefits but it can also be a disadvantage

Contact lenses have its pros and cons. - ALL PICS BY FREEPIK

REGARDLESS of time and era, contact lenses have become a popular alternative to traditional eyeglasses for vision correction. They offer a huge range of advantages and disadvantages that certain individuals must consider when deciding between the two. Here are the possible pros and cons of wearing contact lenses: The Pros 1. Improved aesthetics One of the primary reasons people opt for contact lenses is their cosmetic appeal. Contact lenses sit directly on the eye, providing a more natural appearance to someone’s facial structure without the frames and lenses associated with eyeglasses.

2. Enhanced peripheral vision Contact lenses move with your eyes, hence offering a more extensive field of vision compared to eyeglasses, which have some limitations due to the frame. 3. No fogging or glare Contact lenses do not fog up in cold weather or produce glare when exposed to bright lights, making them suitable for various activities, including sports and other taxing activities. 4. Better compatibility with sports Many athletes prefer contact lenses because it does not interfere with their headgear or other similar sports equipment. Not to mention that it also eliminates the risk of eyeglasses falling off during physical activities. 5. Fewer vision distortions Eyeglass wearers may experience distortions caused by the distance between the lens and the eye while contacts sit directly on the cornea, minimising these distortions.

6. Less obtrusive Contacts do not obstruct your facial features, making it easier to wear sunglasses, safety goggles and other eyewear as needed. 7. Variety of styles Contact lenses come in various types, including daily disposables, extended wear and coloured lenses, allowing wearers to choose options that suit their lifestyles and preferences, whether it be for improved eyesight or for aesthetic purposes. 8. Vision correction options Contacts can correct a wide range of vision issues, including nearsightedness (myopia), farsightedness (hyperopia), astigmatism and presbyopia, providing a versatile solution for the different visual needs of different individuals. The Cons 1. Maintenance Contact lenses require regular cleaning, disinfection and replacement, which can be time-consuming and costly. Neglecting any part of the hygiene process can lead to eye infections and discomfort. 2. Risk of eye infections Improper handling or cleaning of contact lenses can increase the risk of eye infections, such as conjunctivitis or corneal ulcers. These infections can be painful and may lead to further vision problems if left untreated.

3. Dry eyes Some contact lens wearers experience dry eyes, which can cause extreme discomfort, irritation and even blurry vision. This condition may necessitate the use of lubricating eye drops, financially tying the wearer to another responsibility. 4. Allergic reactions Allergic reactions to contact lens materials or cleaning solutions are not uncommon and can result in a lot of redness, itching and discomfort. 5. Expense Contact lenses, especially daily disposables and specialised lenses, can be more expensive than eyeglasses. The ongoing cost of replacement lenses and cleaning solutions can add up over time, especially for long-term users. 6. The learning curve Usually, for new users, inserting and removing contact lenses can be quite a challenging task. It definitely takes time to become comfortable with the process, so it could be a con for a number of people. 7. Risk of displacement Contact lenses can move around or get dislodged to the back of the eye, leading to blurred vision or discomfort. This can be especially problematic in dusty or windy environments.