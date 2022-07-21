Protecting marine creatures

Sharks are essential to balance a healthy ocean ecosystem

SHARKS are one of the most feared creatures on the planet, yet there is a lot we don’t know about them. There’s a lot more to these complex, cartilaginous fish than what we see in the movies, particularly those that seek to portray them in a terrifying light. AquariaKLCC, in collaboration with Shark Awareness Day 2022 which falls on July 14 annually, continues its aim to promote awareness of the value of our oceans and its inhabitants, as well as to support their conservation. Sharks serve an important role in keeping the seas healthy and fruitful, however due to a number of threats, they have become a vulnerable species. While no one is recommending that we go out and embrace a great white shark on Shark Awareness Day, the least we can do is respect and protect these magnificent creatures. Sharks are the top predators in marine environments, which means they have few natural predators and eat on species lower in the food chain, as well as helping to maintain coral reefs healthy by minimising illness. Sharks assist to preserve structure in healthy ocean ecosystems because they directly or indirectly impact all levels of the food chain.

Shark populations, according to experts, have dropped over time. The reality is that humans pose a greater threat to these species than they do to us. Overfishing and shark finning are two examples. This is why Shark Awareness Day is so important; it tries to clarify myths and misinformation about sharks, while also raising awareness of their situation and pushing people to take action in their defence. Aquaria KLCC celebrated this marine species last week with partners from the Department of Fisheries Malaysia and young visitors from Jabatan Kemajuan Masyarakat (KEMAS). Aquaria KLCC is known for its Living Ocean exhibit, which has a 90-metre transparent tunnel pathway, that puts guests up close to over seven distinct species of sharks, including the Sand Tiger Shark, Tawny Nurse Shark, Zebra Shark, White-tip Reef Shark, Black-tip Reef Shark, Wobbegong Shark, and other fishes. Aquaria KLCC managing director Dato’ Simon Foong stated: “Shark species have been put under the threat of extinction as a result of human activities. According to the IUCN Red List, more than 300 shark and ray species are classified as endangered due to overfishing, shark finning and bycatch. Hence, we must join hands to save these magnificent creatures for the sake of the marine ecosystem.”