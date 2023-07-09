$!Puma revs up the excitement

Puma Motorsport’s first-ever Car Club event in Southeast Asia, featuring Choo Sung-Hoon, was a tremendous success.

LAST week, the first-ever Car Club event in Southeast Asia held by Puma Motorsports took place at Sentul Depot in Kuala Lumpur. The event gathered elements of motorsport, fashion and entertainment into an exhilarating showcase of enthusiasm. Aligning with the brand’s motto of “Forever Faster,” the gatherings showcased the brand’s significant foray into the dynamic and rapidly evolving world of motorsports through unique experiences, including captivating displays of luxury automobiles and exciting performances. The event was attended and graced by the Puma SEA Motorsport ambassador, a well-known global MMA superstar and finalist of Netflix’s Physical: 100, Choo Sung-hoon, often referred to as “Sexyama.”

Choo was chosen as he perfectly represents the brand’s dedication to Motorsport, and his participation symbolised the harmonious blend of athleticism, entertainment and the spirit of “Forever Faster.” “When it comes to MMA and motorsports, they both require a lot of focus to be able to excel and do well. I am now getting older, but I will continue to work hard. Working with Puma, I feel like I can inspire them to be the same and continue to be an icon of hope for middle-aged men,” said Choo. Further stating that this was his first visit to Malaysia, Choo said, “I’ve always wanted to visit and meet Malaysians, and I’m happy to be able to be here today. I’m surprised that so many of you appeared tonight, and I hope everyone continues to show love and support to Puma.”

Apart from that, the occasion was also honoured by the presence of leaders from the Puma Car Club communities in Malaysia, Singapore and Indonesia, all of whom are trailblazers in their respective fields. Their collective commitment to motorsport and the brand symbolised the strong bond between community and commerce. The event proceeded to spotlight exceptional talent, including captivating performances by the acclaimed hip-hop dance ensemble, The Zeppo Youngsterz. Their synchronised routines resonated with the spirit of speed, precision and style, akin to the excitement of a motorsport race. At the same time, the impressive BMX Flatland group left the crowds spellbound with their gravity-defying tricks and seamless moves.

Hullera performing with Ohsemjay.

Following that, the event continued with a performance by the multi-talented artist Tosh Zhang, known for his roles in singing, rapping and acting, as well as collaborative activities with The Driverz Club (Malaysia) and Horizon Drivers Club (Singapore). The entertainment lineup was further elevated by electrifying performances from Malaysian hip-hop sensation Hullera, who shared the stage with Ohsemjay, and the legendary rock ensemble Pop Shuvit, who delivered their iconic anthem, Marabahaya.