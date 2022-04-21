Punks to be reckoned with

Armpunk Sindicate talks about its debut EP and identity

(from left) Miely, Zed, Akmal and Elby form the one of KL’s growing forces in punk music. – ARMPUNK SINDICATE

DURING an album launch show by premier metal band Mothflesh in February, local punk band Armpunk Sindicate was one of the opening bands. Once the band began playing, with lead singer Zaid Nazim (Zed) playing a ukulele in the midst of the band’s pulsating drums, electrifying riffs and pounding bass, it became obvious why they were part of Mothflesh’s specially curated bands for the show. Introducing the next song during their set, the band’s bassist Akmal Hakim called for solidarity from the crowd in opposing all wars and oppression, regardless of race and religion, before the punk band descended into a frenzy for “Darah Palestina”, a song dedicated to the Palestinian struggle. The group’s infectious energy and uncompromising ability to inject the punk attitude and songwriting into a variety of other subgenres demanded further attention. Armpunk Sindicate dropped its debut EP, Fakulti Kaki Lima late last month to raving success within the underground, with manager Paknoi saying it meant a lot to them that the release has drawn admiration that extended beyond punk circles. “Friends from the rock and roll, metal, rap [and other] communities also voiced out their admiration for the EP,” he explained.

Unflinching punk identity As a punk band, Armpunk Sindicate are natural rebels, but rather than blindly slapping together previously released singles and new ones, the band had to be precise with the vision and message for the debut EP. Though the band received requests for more “traditionally punk”, anti-oppression, pro-justice songs to be on the EP – like “Korupsi” and “Darah Palestina” – Akmal explained the band decided to include songs that pushed a different side of punk. “We included songs that revolve around the themes of unity, mental illness, corruption, and drug abuse with the intention to empower our listeners,” Zed said. For Fakulti Kaki Lima, the songs included the previously released “Dadah Durjana”, “Satu Bendera” and “Noisy Punk”. The remaining three songs, “Selamat Malam”, “Gula-Gula” and “Seterumu” are completely new. In particular, much of the “marketing” for the EP was focused particularly on “Seterumu”, not just because the music video for it stars the actor Namron, but due to its message. Close to their hearts On the surface, Akmal seems like any other person, and during shows, he’ll be climbing speakers and expressively playing his bass overlooking the crowd moshing below. However, underneath the exterior, Akmal is in a constant battle against his own mind, or rather, mental health. “[He] has been open with his challenges as someone with mental illness, and he dedicates much of his life normalising the conversation around mental health,” said Armpunk Sindicate’s drummer, Muhammad Elby Danial (Elby). “So when he came to us with the idea to push for this agenda, we loved it.” Akmal believes that despite how much exposure the issue of mental health is getting, it still remains a taboo in the Malaysian society due to the stigma around it. “There have been times when I felt alone, hopeless, and aimless. And I told myself that I will do all I can to make sure that nobody else feels the same way I have,” said Akmal, who has been struggling with anxiety attacks for years. “There are so many people out there who feel like they don’t have a voice. You realise that, for the most part, you’re expected to play catch up with the rest of the society.” And, thus, “Seterumu” was conceived, with guitarist Miely explaining that they worked with illustrious producer Shamsul Cairel to bring the pro-mental health song to life.