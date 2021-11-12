$!Puppy love for Jungkook

JUNGKOOK from BTS has been showing off his adorable new dog, Bam, in the second season of their reality series, BTS In The Soop.

Bam is a big brown Doberman, so most people expected a confident and cool dog, only to be surprised with an affectionate canine.

Bam loves playing with BTS members and gets super excited when Jungkook appears, clearly showing its joy with its long wagging tail.

Dobermans are also known to be an intelligent breed, and Bam is definitely a smart dog.

Bam also does not bark too much, no matter how much playtime it is getting. The only time fans hear a bark from Bam is when it is seemingly cheering Jungkook after he sings – or perhaps Bam is just singing along!

Netizens have even commented that it has helped them change their view of the Doberman breed, thanks to how loveable it is!