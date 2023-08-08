Pushing beyond limits with PUMA FIT

GLOBAL sports brand PUMA just recently introduced its latest training line, PUMA FIT, in partnership with Royal Sporting House, which will be distributing the collection in Malaysia.
The PUMA FIT collection presents an exceptional athletic ensemble, featuring the revolutionary PUMA PWRFRAME TR 2 sneakers and an extensive selection of PUMA FIT training apparel designed for men and women.
Combining performance and style, this collection offers technical pieces that not only feel great but also boast a striking appearance. With form-fitting designs, bold branding, and cutting-edge fabrics, the PUMA FIT collection is the perfect choice for activewear, whether at the gym or not.
At the core of the collection lies the PUMA PWRFRAME TR 2, a pair of training sneakers engineered with state-of-the-art technology. These sneakers provide unparalleled support through their PWRFrame, a 3D midsole frame system, along with EVA-PROFoam, which offers enhanced cushioning through high-rebound properties.
Additionally, PWRTAPE ensures targeted upper support and durability, while PUMAGRIP, a robust rubber compound, delivers exceptional multi-surface traction. These features make the PUMA PWRFRAME TR 2 a cutting-edge and highly functional choice for athletic training.
To celebrate the release of the collection, PUMA Malaysia joined forces with TRIBE Studio at Tropicana Gardens Mall in Petaling Jaya from July 28 to 30. Over the course of the weekend, over 200 members of the public were treated to exhilarating boxing sessions to commemorate the launch of the new PUMA FIT collection.
During these sessions, participants learned the most efficient boxing techniques, engaged in intense cardio workouts, and had the chance to win a brand-new pair of innovative PUMA PWRFRAME TR 2 training sneakers.
The event was a thrilling celebration of fitness and style brought together by the innovative PUMA FIT collection.
Take your workout to the next level with the PUMA FIT collection, now available at Royal Sporting House Pavilion, Kuala Lumpur, and Tropicana Gardens Mall, Petaling Jaya.