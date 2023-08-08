Pushing beyond limits with PUMA FIT

GLOBAL sports brand PUMA just recently introduced its latest training line, PUMA FIT, in partnership with Royal Sporting House, which will be distributing the collection in Malaysia.

The PUMA FIT collection presents an exceptional athletic ensemble, featuring the revolutionary PUMA PWRFRAME TR 2 sneakers and an extensive selection of PUMA FIT training apparel designed for men and women.

Combining performance and style, this collection offers technical pieces that not only feel great but also boast a striking appearance. With form-fitting designs, bold branding, and cutting-edge fabrics, the PUMA FIT collection is the perfect choice for activewear, whether at the gym or not.