$!Pushing the musical envelope

IN 2014, bassist Eze Mavani had just returned to Malaysia and had a desire to start a band with musicians based in the country. At the time, Lowyat Forums had an active music community, and it was on the forum that Eze made a post saying he was looking for a vocalist for his band at that time.

Three years after that, in 2017, vocalist Imran Muhammad came across the post and sent Eze an email, which also contained a demo of Imran singing a song from the band Exodus.

“I was really hesitant to respond because I was out on a date that same night. It was a really boring date, because she pushed me to go to H&M. I hate H&M. I was sitting near the changing room and saw the email containing the demo,” Eze told theSun.

He explained that it was the first time he had experienced anyone showing an interest in starting a band while providing a demo.

“That was initiative, and for me, that was enough to consider taking the idea seriously”.

When the duo met, Eze made it clear to Imran that he did not have a lot of time, and if they went through with starting the band, Eze had no intention of it being a “weekend warrior thing”.

Imran was in agreement.

“When we met up, we also talked about our direction, and what our short and long-term goals would be. Then we met up with a couple of guys that Eze had played with before, and we officially had our first line-up in the January of 2018,” Imran explained.

Early genesis

Initially called Mothlung, the band decided on changing “lung” to “flesh” as the latter carried a lot more weight due to the visual imagery, which supplemented the “moth”, which represented the night and regeneration.

“Nocturnal regeneration as a concept. That was what we wanted to do; to regenerate the metal in Malaysia,” explained Eze.

In Mothflesh’s early days, the band played an amalgamation of melodic death metal and groove metal.

This was due to how the band’s first two guitarists wrote much of the first album, Nocturnal Armour in the style of Gothenburg-style Swedish death metal, while Eze brought groove as a counterweight to the latter two due to his background as a bassist.

To round out the instrumentation of the band was Imran as the singer, whose vocals has evolved from the very first single to the band’s latest album.

“I was heavily influenced by hard rock and blues music. When I started listening to more extreme forms of music, I was at first inclined to a lot of thrash bands like Slayer, Exodus and Overkill. When we started playing together, their influences inspired me to listen to a lot more bands like Meshuggah and Gojira, which I previously only listen to casually,” Imran explained.

“Our individual influences melded together, and we found a particular sound that we can’t really put a label on.”