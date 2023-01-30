Putting pedal to the metal

THE most common equipment or accessory seen with an electric guitar or bass – other than the strap and pick – are the pedals.

For those who have been to music shows where musicians are using real instruments, you’ve probably seen them messing around with box-like objects in different colours, shapes and designs near their feet, often stepping on them as they tune and perform soundcheck.

These are the all-important pedals. They function by giving the user the ability to manipulate the sound of their guitar tones to various effects depending on that particular player’s desire.

Guitar pedals are designed to universally work well with electric and bass guitars, though there are different outcomes depending on the equipment.

The pedals will usually come with adjustable knobs and switches, so that the user is able to fine-tune the sound to their liking.

They’re also called “pedals” because every pedal is designed to be placed on the floor, so that they can be easily stepped on to either enable or disable the pedals at any point during songs and gigs.

For those seeking to buy their first pedal or are just interested in them, here are the most basic and common pedals a lot of musicians use.