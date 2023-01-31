Quest for freedom

THE movie Emancipation, released on AppleTV+ on Dec 9 last year, is based on the true story of a slave named Peter, who was the subject of an iconic photo called Whipped Peter or The Scourged Back, which depicted his bare back which had been mutilated due to whipping, and which helped to expose the truth about cruelty against slaves in the United States in the 18th century.

Peter, who was originally from Haiti, his wife Dodienne, and their three children were enslaved at a cotton plantation owned by Captain John Lyons in the Atchafalaya River, Louisiana.

In the first scene of the film, Peter – played by Will Smith – is thrown into a big cage pulled by horses, and sent off to a place called Clinton.

Peter later witnesses the gruesome manner in which other slaves’ decapitated heads are displayed on sticks, revealing the brutality meted out to those who disobey.

At Clinton, the slaves are treated cruelly, subjected to physical torture, and forced to build a railroad track. One day, Peter overhears a conversation about President Abraham Lincoln declaring all slaves to be free, and that the Union Army has taken control of Baton Rouge.

Peter decides to escape to Baton Rouge. Together with fellow slaves John (Michael Luwoye) and Gordon (Gilbert Owuor), he manages to run away.

The three men eventually split up to go their separate ways in order to make it harder for the overseer Jim Fassel (Ben Foster) and his men to hunt them down.

Peter realises that he has sustained an injury to his thigh and is bleeding while escaping, but he continues to run through the dangerous swamp filled with snakes and alligators.

At one point, Peter is forced to fight an alligator which attacks him.

Smith is excellent in his portrayal of a brave man running through the dangerous swamp.

Smith is able to portray the pain, intensity, and persistence of his character Peter’s desire to survive despite encountering a life-or-death situation.

His performance is nothing short of heart-wrenching.

Smith speaks in actual Haitian Creole in some scenes, but mostly speaks English with an accent, showcasing his best acting talent in a very different role compared to his past performances.

He is extremely good and engaging in this film, almost from the first scene to the last.

In my opinion, this is his best role yet, surpassing his Oscar-winning performance in King Richard last year, where he played the father of tennis champions Venus and Serena Williams.

The movie, directed by Antoine Fuqua, captures the difficult lives of slaves working on a cotton plantation, as well as their cruel treatment under their “master”, and the brutality dished out to them, as well as their escape through the treacherous swamps.

The film was shot entirely in black and white, which helped to tone down some of the more gory scenes. However, the brutality of the actions of the slaveowners was often difficult to watch, and a little too much to digest.

The only part I could not make sense of was when Peter’s wife Dodienne (played by Charmaine Bingwa), who had purposely put her hands into a spikey cotton weaving machine in one scene, later appeared to only have sustained minor injuries, in what appears to be a continuity error by the filmmakers.

The ending of the film, however, was deeply touching. I highly recommend this movie, especially for Smith’s powerful performance.

Cast: Will Smith, Ben Foster, Charmaine Bingwa, Gilbert Owuor, Michael Luwoye

Director: Antoine Fuqua

E-VALUE: 5

ACTING: 9

PLOT: 7