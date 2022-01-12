Quick & easy pasta recipes

PASTA is actually one of the easiest and quickest dishes to make once you understand the principles of cooking it. Time to get your skills on, and save some bucks for amazing tasting pasta!

Here are some quick and simple pasta recipes that you can whip up for dinner even when you’re tired from work. Don’t mistake simple for bland, because while these are quick and easy, they are incredibly scrumptious!

Cacio e pepe (cheese and pepper)

Ingredients:

1 ½ cups finely grated pecorino Romano (plus more for dusting completed dish)

1 cup finely grated Parmigiano-Reggiano

1 tablespoon ground black pepper

The classic way of making cacio e pepe is with tonnarelli, which is a thicker spaghetti with a rougher surface so that the sauce can stick to it, but spaghetti works fine too. If you prefer, you can use just pecorino cheese, which is cheese made from ​​sheep’s milk.

Meanwhile, Parmigiano-Reggiano is a hard cheese made from cow’s milk and aged at least 12 months, which is named after the place it’s produced, in the provinces of Reggio Emilia, Parma.

Getting proper hard cheeses and grating them yourself is the key to making delicious sauces. After buying a block, cut it with a clean and dry knife before wrapping it up in saran wrap and storing in an airtight container in the fridge.

How to cook:

Step 1: Add the freshly ground pepper and heat on high for about 30 seconds or until you can smell the pepper.

Step 2: Add half a ladle of pasta water and cook on high, stirring constantly for about 30-45 seconds.

Step 3: In a small bowl, combine the cheese with half a ladle of pasta water and stir to make a creamy lump-free sauce.

Step 4: Combine the pasta and the cheese cream in the pan, tossing and stirring gently on low heat, adding pasta water if needed.

Step 5: When the creamy sauce has thickened slightly, dust black pepper and cheese on top to finish.

Cacio e pepe may seem like an easy dish, but it is a hard dish to master. However, once you manage to master it, you will end up with an exquisite dish base which you can add other ingredients to transform into different dishes. By adding guanciale, cheek bacon, or just bacon, you get pasta alla gricia. By adding tomatoes to that dish, you will get pasta alla amatriciana. Instead of tomatoes, adding eggs will give you carbonara.