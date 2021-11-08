Quiet for far too long

Following the deadly events at home, A Quiet Place Part II opens in the past with Day 1, as we get a glimpse of the Abbott’s daily lives before everything descended into chaos when the aliens attack.

At the end of first the movie, Regan (Millicent Simmonds) discovers that she can use her cochlear implant to knock one of the creatures out, and audiences were left hanging as two other monsters charged the house before the screen faded to black.

Made on a modest US$17 million (RM70.4 million) budget, A Quiet Place raked in US$340 million (RM1.4 billion) worldwide, much to the delight of Paramount who promptly greenlit a sequel.

WHEN John Krasinski’s A Quiet Place stalked into theatres three years ago, audiences and movie critics around the world were pleasantly surprised by how a seemingly simple premise of a family trying to stay alive in a post-apocalyptic world destroyed by alien monsters could be so terrifying.

However, hope is not lost as the family sets foot out of the farm in search of other survivors.

Most of the cast reprise their initial roles from the first film, with Emily Blunt as Evelyn Abbott, Millicent Simmonds as Regan Abbott, Noah Jupe as Marcus Abbott, and John Krasinski as Lee Abbott in a new flashback sequence, while Cillian Murphy and Djimon Hounsou joins the cast as Emmett and Man on the Island respectively.

In the sequel, the question of other survivors and how the world was going to go on was finally addressed, and I thoroughly enjoyed how the story came full circle from Day 1 to the final day.

The only thing I wish they did was to explain how the creatures came about. Even so, I still enjoyed the expanded world with the new and threatening places they had to journey to in the second movie.

This type of horror film is more enjoyable in my opinion because it isn’t just jump-scares and bloodbaths. A Quiet Place is about family and how much a parent would go for their child and how the children finally shine and model after their parents’ courage in the second movie.

I loved how they captured the stillness in the sound, which would have made the movie more interesting if there was no background music throughout the entire movie.

There are many scenes that leave you at the edge of your seat and the story flowed very nicely without too many filler scenes, making the entire 97 minutes worth watching.

Although the children’s storyline felt a little bit too Stranger Things-esque, overall, the acting was good and the addition of Emmett and Man on the Island shows that there is hope and other survivors.

A Quiet Place Part II is in theatres now.

--> Cast: Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe, John Krasinski, Cillian Murphy and Djimon Hounsou.

--> Director: John Krasinski

E-VALUE: 9

ACTING: 8

PLOT: 8