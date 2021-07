SAVINDER Kaur has been running for a very long time, practically from the start of her primary school days. The middle distance runner has never stopped running her most important race – to improve her personal best and be at the top among her league. Recently, Savinder won a gold medal for Selangor in the women’s 800m at the Malaysia Open Athletics GP Championships. The April event saw her return to form with a personal best time last clocked in 2016 during the Asian Junior Championships in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam. The win was a momentous moment for Savinder as she had struggled to reach her old time for about five years. Savinder, who comes from a humble yet big family of seven, recently spoke to theSun about her career as a national athlete.

The national athlete is currently pursuing a sports science degree.

How did you get into running, especially distance running? I started when I was eight years old during my primary school days. My passion was originally for football. Running was the second choice. I was always good at running, and my parents always supported me. They had no problem with that (although) they weren’t athletes. What are the achievements you achieved as a middle distance runner? When I was 14 years old, I went to Nanjing in China for the Asian Youth Games in 2013. I won a silver medal. It was my biggest achievement in my youth. Now, I have gone to the SEA Games twice – for SEA Games Kuala Lumpur in 2017 and SEA Games Philippines in 2019. Has Covid-19 affected your training? Yes, of course. Now, we don’t know when the next competition will be. Everything has been postponed. We just continue training like normal. The KL Open was supposed to be (the third week of May), but then... cancelled. The National Open was supposed to be (this month), but it was also cancelled. What is a typical training day like? We train like normal, even during the pandemic. Morning and evening. One session is about two hours. Training is in the gym and on the track.

