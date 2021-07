IT is like a childhood story where some fairy godmother comes out of the blue and grants a wish. Rachel Ho could hardly believe it when she unexpectedly found herself working on an artwork for a rather big company, to put it modestly. “It was for an animated film called Raya and the Last Dragon by Disney,’’ said the visual development artist and developer. “I didn’t think it would happen for me.” When the initial email came from an agency

Streaming Kois.

“The email said there was a project for me, but they could not disclose any information,” she said. “They mentioned the deadline, and the offered amount.” The company refused to disclose more information until she signed a non-disclosure agreement, since the movie had not been launched then. Although she was very hesitant, especially due to what could be done with her personal information, Rachel had a feeling it was a genuine offer and checked their background.

St. Patrick’s Day.

After the non-disclosure contract came back, they told me about making promotional poster artwork for Raya,” she said. “I told them I was interested, because I grew up with Disney. It was a very surreal feeling. “They were looking for Southeast Asian artists for the promotional art and I was one of those they approached”. It was a big leap forward from PowerPuff Girls, the Cartoon Network animated show that as a girl, Rachel grew up watching and drawing.

Koi Goddess.

She says art was just a hobby until she came across The One Academy at her high school education fair. At the time, the college was promoting traditional and hand drawings as one of the main courses for illustration. However, when she began studying, it became a completely different course, as the programme was at a transition period when digitalisation occurred. “Initially, I was very interested in traditional art because that was what I had signed up for,” Rachel said.

Rachel is currently working for an award-winning local indie game company.

“Everything was starting to digitalise, so I was forced to learn digitally.” The changes were hard for her to deal with at first, Rachel admits, as “it did not feel raw and rustic to me, unlike traditional art”. As time went on, Rachel overcame the problem and accepted the new form of art. Now, the artist claims she prefers digital over traditional as it is faster and more convenient.

Aerith.

Early beginnings Prior to her current job, Rachel worked solo for two to three years. Currently, she is working for an award-winning local indie game company, Kurechii Games, as a concept game artist. “Being a game artist is also part of being a visual development artist,” she said. Rachel explained that visual development is about character development, setting a mood and tone for characters, background or any kind of art. It is heavily story and visual-driven.

Kiss The Girl.