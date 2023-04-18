Rachel Weisz and Daniel Craig prefer staying private

RACHEL WEISZ and Daniel Craig are keeping their marriage healthy – and private. In fact, the two were friends for over a decade before the pair began dating, and later got married in 2011.

The two actors first starred together in the play Les Grandes Horizontales at the National Theatre Studio in London in 1994, and have since shared several more plays, and one movie together.

However, during a segment on Sunday Today with Willie Geist, Rachel, 52, spoke candidly about her and Craig’s desire to continue being just husband and wife, rather than co-stars.

“I think we aren’t going to [co-star together] at the moment. I think we really love our private life, as a life, as a family. And then we go to work separately,“ the actress remarked.

She said: “We really enjoyed that experience,“ but added, “I think it’s nicer to – it also means we can alternate,“ in reference to their hectic schedules as actors.

She admitted that, despite being a renowned couple, she did not find the limelight to be burdensome and claimed that it had little meaning for her.

“And it’s no work at all to keep not showing up at events. It’s no work at all, to keep a private life. Life can be demanding, life in a family can be complicated but I don’t even know what ‘celebrity’ means. I don’t think of myself like that.”

She said that although fame does not rule her life, she is accustomed to it.

“I’m used to it now. Like, if someone recognizes my husband, it’s just part of life – they’re normally really nice and go, ‘Best Bond ever!’ or whatever,“

Rachel has two children: a four-year-old daughter with Craig, and a boy named Henry, 13, whom she had with her filmmaker ex-partner Darren Aronofsky. She stated that she was so preoccupied with her own life that she ignored any criticism directed at her for having her second child at the age of 48.

“Perhaps it’s just that we were very, very tired,“ she remarked. “Maybe I didn’t notice what was going on.”