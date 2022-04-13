Raya cards for keeps

Remember when we used to receive cards from family and friends on special occasions?
For this Hari Raya Aidilfitri, let’s go back to the ‘old’ ways and send locally-made cards instead of just WhatsApp messages!
A heartfelt message is best conveyed through writing on handmade cards, postcards or even money packets, which are meant to be given to loved ones. Nowadays, these cards come with creative illustrations or digital artworks.
A thoughtful gift would never cease to be trendy as it carries sentimental value for years to come.
In fact, anyone would be delighted to get pretty cards and postcards as it brings a smile to our faces.
Cardmakers have also come up with collectible designs or illustrations for money packets or Sampul Duit Raya covers. It is a happy memory that will last forever.
We found five Hari Raya card, postcard or money packet makers on Instagram who have been inspiring people to send cards, thanks to their beautiful and inspirational designs.
1. @loveletter.my
Their kampung life-inspired cards are simply eye-catching with light and bold colours. It feels like we are sending a little piece of creative art to friends and family members.
The person behind loveletter.my is Norashikin Meseri, who said that the idea came about during lockdown in 2020 as Malaysians did not get a chance to return to their hometowns.
“Sending Kad Raya to our relatives has been a tradition for so many locals, especially, those who were born in ’80-’90s,” Norashikin told theSun.
“I had this idea just to revive the tradition after it was long forgotten in our community as we evolved with technology.
“The drawings simply broadcast our love for art [through designs created by] I and my team (Aiman Haziq Wagiman and Iqmal Hisyam),” she said.
They also provide stamps, envelopes and a manual on how to send their cards, and this year, they created with duit raya packets.
“We hope our efforts to bring back these traditions to a new generation can impact our community and society and also bring back the nostalgia that we had before,“ she said.
2. @thearthingy
The pretty and elegant drawings on their money packets might tempt you to keep them for yourself, instead of giving them to others. There are six designs, of which our favourites are Riang Raya and Emak’s Recipe.
The first one depicts captures a moment in the kampung, where children play with cats while a man rides a bicycle, together with vibrant red flowers that contrast with the light-coloured background.
Emak’s Recipes depicts an array of traditional mouth-watering Malay food including ketupat and roti jala. All cards are printed on textured paper, and are definitely collectable.
3. @thelokamade
If you are a lover of the cats, then get this set of four-in-one set of postcards with drawings of cute cats celebrating Hari Raya Aidilfitri.
The whimsical cards under the “Raya Bersameow” collection have four designs, namely Kak Meow’s Kitchen, Jom Balik Kampung, The Culture Inheritor and Bring the Game On.
Each card features a cat represents one aspect of Malaysian cultural craft, such as a card showing cat playing a drum (gendang) while wearing a green Sarong.
4. @bungadanbintang
These contemporary postcards portray idyllic kampung scenes, drawn from the artist’s personal memory.
The colour combinations are beautiful while the art itself is fascinating.
The artist behind the brand, Kirin Sharom, said: “The drawings on my postcards is based on how I feel about Ramadan and the Eid celebration with my family. I drew seven postcards between 2020 and 2021 and this year I am released four new postcards; Rindu Ramadan, Potret Famili Raya, Buka Puasa and Bunga Bunga Raya.”
The Rindu Ramadan is about how special Ramadan is to her and the Muslims around the world, while the Potret Famili Raya is about how families can gather again after two years. “I really look forward to our big family Raya portrait,” she said.
5.@sembangsembang
If you are looking for quirky postcards and money packets with adorable and bright designs, this collection might be the one for you.
The fun and creative cards showcase the atmosphere of the Hari Raya celebration in the kampung, with drawings of people in traditional Malay attire, the iconic food, and kampung houses.