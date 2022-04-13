Raya cards for keeps

Remember when we used to receive cards from family and friends on special occasions?

For this Hari Raya Aidilfitri, let’s go back to the ‘old’ ways and send locally-made cards instead of just WhatsApp messages!

A heartfelt message is best conveyed through writing on handmade cards, postcards or even money packets, which are meant to be given to loved ones. Nowadays, these cards come with creative illustrations or digital artworks.

A thoughtful gift would never cease to be trendy as it carries sentimental value for years to come.

In fact, anyone would be delighted to get pretty cards and postcards as it brings a smile to our faces.

Cardmakers have also come up with collectible designs or illustrations for money packets or Sampul Duit Raya covers. It is a happy memory that will last forever.

We found five Hari Raya card, postcard or money packet makers on Instagram who have been inspiring people to send cards, thanks to their beautiful and inspirational designs.

1. @loveletter.my

Their kampung life-inspired cards are simply eye-catching with light and bold colours. It feels like we are sending a little piece of creative art to friends and family members.

The person behind loveletter.my is Norashikin Meseri, who said that the idea came about during lockdown in 2020 as Malaysians did not get a chance to return to their hometowns.

“Sending Kad Raya to our relatives has been a tradition for so many locals, especially, those who were born in ’80-’90s,” Norashikin told theSun.

“I had this idea just to revive the tradition after it was long forgotten in our community as we evolved with technology.

“The drawings simply broadcast our love for art [through designs created by] I and my team (Aiman Haziq Wagiman and Iqmal Hisyam),” she said.

They also provide stamps, envelopes and a manual on how to send their cards, and this year, they created with duit raya packets.

“We hope our efforts to bring back these traditions to a new generation can impact our community and society and also bring back the nostalgia that we had before,“ she said.

2. @thearthingy

The pretty and elegant drawings on their money packets might tempt you to keep them for yourself, instead of giving them to others. There are six designs, of which our favourites are Riang Raya and Emak’s Recipe.

The first one depicts captures a moment in the kampung, where children play with cats while a man rides a bicycle, together with vibrant red flowers that contrast with the light-coloured background.

Emak’s Recipes depicts an array of traditional mouth-watering Malay food including ketupat and roti jala. All cards are printed on textured paper, and are definitely collectable.