Reacher series has found the ‘right man’, say producers

WHEN author Lee Childs’ popular Jack Reacher book series got a big screen adaptation, most fans were unhappy with the casting of Tom Cruise to play the character.

Reacher is repeatedly described in the books as a “blond, 6-foot-5, muscle-bound ex-military cop”, things which the talented but diminutive Cruise was certainly not.

Now, fans will be able to get a new version of Jack Reacher, thanks to the upcoming Amazon Prime TV series Reacher. The show features hulking actor Alan Ritchson in the role, and his casting was even approved by Childs himself.

While in the past he had praised Cruise’s acting and dedication to the role, ultimately Childs admitted that the fans were right in wanting to see an actor which best embodied the literary icon.

Speaking to Yahoo Entertainment, Childs said: “Finally, we found the right guy. I think [the role] did demand somebody that is innately scary looking. Like, if he steps in the room, you think twice. And it’s not so much just the physical measurements, but that impregnable implacability that a big strong man has that was the quality that we needed. That’s the quality we get from Alan.”

Reacher showrunner Nick Santora was also quoted as saying: “When we were casting this show, I just imagined it would have to be a big actor and the studio said, ‘Yes, it should be a big actor.’ And we just went down that path and we found Alan and it worked. It was important that we epitomize what was in the books and man, Alan sure as heck does that.”

Ritchson himself seemed humbled by the attention, and said: “I think we’ve really faithfully adapted this for those who have read the books. I think they’re gonna be very happy.”

Watch the trailer here: